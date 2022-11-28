INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay started asking the question three years ago: Why wasn't his team hosting more prime-time games?
From 2011-20, the Colts played a league-low nine times under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium.
They hosted no night games from Dec. 14, 2017, until last season when they got a scheduled Thursday contest in early November against the New York Jets and a flexed Saturday night date in mid-December against New England.
An even longer drought ended Monday when Pittsburgh faced Indy in the city's first Monday night appearance since Sept. 21, 2015.
"It's a great, great atmosphere, I'm pretty sure Lucas Oil will be rocking and not having to travel is pretty nice too," longtime Colts center Ryan Kelly said heading into the game. "You're the only game on TV at that time, right? So go out there play your best, play as a team, and it's always the most fun when you win those games."
It had been so long since Indy had a home Monday night game that not a single player on Indy's active roster was around for the Week 2 matchup against the Jets in 2015 and only five current Colts players were even in the league — quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and safety Rodney McLeod II.
Indy (4-6-1 this season) had lost the 2014 AFC championship game, better known as "Deflategate," while Peyton Manning was chasing his second Super Bowl ring in his final NFL season. And Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday was in his third year as a budding ESPN broadcaster.
The Steelers (3-7), on the other hand, have been a featured prime-time fixture for decades. They had the third-highest winning percentage (.671) in Monday night history and could have matched San Francisco for most Monday night wins (52) in league history.
"We're excited about Monday night ball," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "We don't take that for granted, to play in front of a primetime television audience and our peers. Man, that's something that we covet. But we show our respect for it by how we prepare, our singleness of purpose and then ultimately how we play."
After opening the season with the first tie in the franchise's Indy era and making a midseason coaching change for the first time in Irsay's 25-year tenure as owner, the Colts were out to prove that one of the season's most unwatchable games in their previous prime-time game — a 12-9 overtime victory at Denver that featured no touchdowns — was an aberration.
"It's always fun Monday night," Ryan said. "Now there's Thursday night and Sunday night, but when I was growing up, Monday night was it. So I've always found it really fun to play in those type of environments. We've got such a good fan base here, let's give them something to cheer about, something to get rowdy about."