The Colts’ offseason has been one of the more tumultuous in the recent history of the franchise as the team brought in not only a new coach in former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen but what they hope will be a franchise quarterback in No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson out of Florida.
After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and going 4-12-1 last year, the changes have the Colts’ veterans excited for the future.
“Just hang tight,” said defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who is entering his seventh year with the organization, which drafted him in the fourth round out of Albany State in 2017. “We got everything in the bag, we’re working, we’re going to keep working and we’re going to be the best.”
Stewart was in Fort Wayne on Thursday for the annual Colts At-Bat event at Parkview Field in which a Colts player, mascot Blue and a group of the team’s cheerleaders visit a TinCaps game to sign autographs and throw out ceremonial first pitches.
Stewart, who had 70 tackles, including nine for loss, while starting all 17 games for the Colts last season, had a more eventful autograph session than usual as a fan asked him to sign a kitchen sink, a reference to Stewart seasoning his homemade chicken wings in the sink during 2021’s season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which starred the Colts. Stewart obliged the request with a smile.
“It’s great, man, coming out here, putting on smiles on everybody’s face, giving people autographs and pictures, that’s what I’m here for, to make everybody’s day,” Stewart said. “Just seeing the fans, coming out, supporting the Colts and supporting the game – I’m all for the fans. I want to see the next person smile.”
One person whom Stewart does not want to see smile, at least when facing the Colts’ defense in practices, is Richardson. The defensive lineman is excited about the former Florida standout’s skills but doesn’t plan to make the rookie’s life easy in workouts.
“I love him, man, to be able to throw, to be able to run, a young quarterback, I love that for the team,” Stewart said. “I’ll still talk trash to him, even though he’s young. I’ll say, ‘I’m gonna hit you on the next one.’ ”
Stewart has already developed an easygoing relationship with Steichen, as well. The former coordinator who helped Philadelphia to an NFC championship last season is only 38, the third-youngest head coach in the league, but he has already begun to put his stamp on the team’s culture.
“He brings the fight,” Stewart of his new coach. “I see him, he’ll be walking around, I’ll be like, ‘What’s up, coach?’ He goes, ‘What up, Grove?’ He means business. I love him.”