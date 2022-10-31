INDIANAPOLIS – So what should be the feeling when the quarterback passes his test, but the team doesn’t?
If you pay attention to the Indianapolis Colts, you’ve seen this movie before. Only the names have changed. Well, one of them, anyway. But Sunday’s 17-16 pie in the face from the Washington Commanders was a reminder of a grim fact of life for sports in general, and the Colts in particular at the moment:
When a team is fighting for air, there are many ways to lose a game.
The quarterback drama made all the headlines last week. SAM EHLINGER IN! MATT RYAN OUT! JIM IRSAY GRUMPY! Ehlinger was up to the moment for the first NFL game of his life. Completed 17 for 201 yards, attempted 23. A toned-down game plan, it would seem, since two weeks ago the guy playing quarterback for Indianapolis put it up 58 times. Ehlinger threw for no touchdowns, but no interceptions, either. He fumbled it away once when sacked. That might sound familiar. But there was a 47-yard strike to emerging rookie folk hero Alec Pierce, and the Colts hadn’t seen much happen deep this season. Ehlinger ran a little, too, and that’s another change.
Frank Reich seemed OK with the premiere: “I thought he threw the ball well. I thought he looked poised, made good decisions, gave us a chance.”
Ehlinger was happy to get this day into his memory bank, since every NFL journey begins with Game One, and then a bunch of film-watching: “First start, obviously you don’t ever really know what to expect until you’re in there and the live bullets are coming.
“My goal now is just to improve every week. I understand it wasn’t good enough.”
“Massive amounts of growth” would be Sunday’s by-product, Ehlinger predicted.
Fine, fine. But Sunday, they still lost.
Ehlinger had his fumble. So did All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to kill a drive, and he was also stuffed on third-and-goal at the 1. The defense that had held firm so long wilted for two long Washington scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
The result fits right into the Colts’ record book. They’re 1-16 in quarterback debuts going back to their Baltimore days in 1966. Gee, Peyton Manning lost his first four. The last winner was Chris Chandler, 34 years ago.
So now what?
The quarterback shuffle made for good theater, and there was something charming and very human about a young man getting the shot of his dreams. “I’m unbelievably grateful for this opportunity,” Ehlinger said afterward. “I haven’t really taken a moment to take it all in because I’m so focused on getting better and doing what I can to help this team be successful on a daily basis.”
Meanwhile, Reich pondered the day’s work of his offense and preferred a glass that was half full.
“I know we didn’t gain like a thousand yards, but I felt today we could find a rhythm with what we have out there. I felt today that we could put something together and continue to get better.”
But there are some gritty realities for the 2022 Indianapolis Colts.
They have played eight games this season. They have trailed at halftime in all eight. Not even the 0-16 Detroit Lions of 2008 did that.
They have scored 42 points before halftime, the fourth fewest points in the first half after eight games in the history of the franchise. They’ve scored three first-half touchdowns all year. Three, in 16 quarters of play.
The offense coughed up two more turnovers Sunday. That makes 16 for the season. The Philadelphia Eagles have two.
Six Colts drives reached at least the Washington 28-yard line Sunday. The Colts scored only 16 points. Field goal, fumble, field goal, fumble, field goal, touchdown. “Got to find a way to eliminate critical mistakes,” Reich said. “Got to find a way to figure it out.”
The defense allowed Washington 191 yards and 10 first downs in the first three quarters Sunday. Outstanding. And then 171 yards and 10 first downs in the fourth quarter. Too much is being asked of that unit.
Now the Colts are 2½ games behind Tennessee, and the Titans own the tiebreaker. Indianapolis is reaching the midway pole of the season and that 3-4-1 record doesn’t bode well for wild card hopes, either. Wins are badly needed, and look at some of the teams ahead. Next week New England, where the Colts haven’t won in 16 years. Later Philadelphia, Dallas, Minnesota and the New York Giants. Combined record: 25-5.
The Colts had reason to like what they saw from their new quarterback. “It’s not too big for him,” Reich said.
The scoreboard and standings, not so much.
Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His columns appear periodically.