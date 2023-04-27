The Colts have their quarterback of the future. Whether he is their quarterback of the present remains to be seen.
Indianapolis used the fourth overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft to select Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson, the first time the franchise has used a first-round selection on a quarterback since they took Andrew Luck out of Stanford No. 1 overall in 2012.
Richardson was the third quarterback taken in the draft, following Alabama’s Bryce Young to the Panthers – and former Colts coach Frank Reich – at No. 1 and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud to the Texans at No. 2, but the rocket-armed former Gator who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine and registered a 40 1/2-inch vertical leap is considered by most experts to have the highest ceiling of any QB prospect in this year’s draft.
He also completed just 53.8% of his passes in his final season at Florida, throwing 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions as the Gators went 6-6.
“He can either make your draft or he can break your heart,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback who’s going to go into the NFL and right away be one of the top three to four running quarterbacks.
“They got a lot to work with here. You see the size, you see the speed, you see the power, you see an amazing running threat. Will his accuracy evolve and develop into a quarterback you can count on to make the throws necessary? We’ll see what (new Colts coach Shane) Steichen can do with Anthony Richardson.”
Steichen is in his first offseason as Colts head coach after serving as coordinator of a Philadelphia Eagles offense that propelled the team to the Super Bowl last season. Steichen helped mold Jalen Hurts, a dual-threat quarterback who completed only 52% of his passes as a rookie in 2020 into a second-team All-Pro who connected on 66% of his throws last season. The Colts are hoping he can work similar magic with the 6-foot-4, 244-pound Richardson.
Richardson nearly broke down as he walked onstage to greet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, whom he wrapped in a hug.
”The journey starts now,” Richardson said after getting picked. “You gotta work and it just all hit me at once.”
“I’m going to bring energy, hard work, and God willing, a Super Bowl,” he added.
It is unclear, however, whether Richardson’s journey will include starting for the Colts in the coming season. Indianapolis has veteran quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles on the roster and could give one of them the keys to the offense for a season or part of a season in order to work on some of the mechanical issues scouts have pointed out in Richardson’s throwing motion.
The Miami native started only 13 games at Florida and will not turn 21 until May.
”They don’t have to put him out there on the field right away, you can play Gardner Minshew if you want, you can play Nick Foles if you want, you need to take care of this the right way,” said Kiper, who compared Richardson’s skills to that of former Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard intimated the Colts don’t plan to rush the process of getting Richardson to reach his considerable potential.
”Don’t crown him yet, he’s a young player,” Ballard said. “We like what he can be. He’s gotta come in and earn his way. Don’t expect him to be Superman from day one.”
Indianapolis hopes Richardson can be the franchise quarterback for which it has been searching since Luck unexpectedly retired just before the 2019 season. The Colts have started a different quarterback – Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan – in Week 1 each season since Luck’s departure and will make it five in five years this season, regardless of whether they open with Richardson or one of the veterans on the roster.
After Young and Stroud went Nos. 1 and 2, the Colts called the Arizona Cardinals, holders of the third pick, to inquire about moving up to ensure Richardson was not taken out from under them. They ultimately decided to wait, and the Cardinals traded the pick to the Texans, who drafted Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. That left the way clear for Indianapolis to make what it hopes will be the pick that defines the franchise’s next decade.