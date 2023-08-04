The Seattle Seahawks’ Dee Eskridge, a graduate of Bluffton High School, was suspended Friday for the first six games of the upcoming NFL season. The punishment was for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league said, without elaborating on the reasons for the disciplinary measure.
“We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol,” the Seahawks wrote in a statement, according to the Associated Press.
According to the Seattle Times, citing court records from King County, Eskridge received a suspended sentence May 25 in relation to a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge. A complaint had been filed Feb. 6, the Times wrote, for interfering with reporting a domestic violence charge and Eskridge received a deferred sentence.
Eskridge’s first name is D’Wayne.
“In early February 2023, Dwayne was involved in an unfortunate incident with his child’s mother, which resulted in his arrest and the filing of misdemeanor charges,” Eskridge’s representation, the Wasserman Media Group, wrote in a news release, according to the Times.
“Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy. Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy. Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL.”
Eskridge will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ active roster Oct. 23.
Eskridge, 26, is a wide receiver – he has 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown – and he’s been a factor on special teams during an NFL career that began when he was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2021 draft.
He's got great speed, running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash before the draft, and has rushed the ball six times for 69 yards in his NFL career. He's also returned nine kickoffs for 204 yards.
Limited by injuries, Eskridge appeared in 20 NFL games during his first two NFL seasons, but it seemed as if he was headed for an increased role this season.
His college career was spent at Western Michigan, where in 2020 he was a Second Team All-American, First Team All-Mid American Conference, and the MAC’s Special Teams Player of the Year despite being only 5-foot-9.
In May, quarterback Geno Smith told FOX 13 Seattle: “Dee is going to do some things. He’s getting ready to do many things. I know things have started slow for him but doesn’t matter. He is a physical specimen. He’s got everything it takes. He’s studying his butt off. I’ve been with him every single day and we are watching extra film and he looks to be really taking that next step. …
“He’s working his butt off. He’s super explosive out here on the field. He’s one of the more explosive guys I’ve ever seen. If we can get him where I think he’ll be, I think it will help us out a lot.”
The NFL said the Eskridge remains eligible to participate in preseason practices and games.
Eskridge is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract that can pay him up to $5.9 million and included $3.2 million fully guaranteed, the Times reported, adding he’s due to make $1.201 million in base salary this season.
The Seahawks' receiving corps includes Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and ballyhooed rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.