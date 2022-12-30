ATLANTA – The quarterback carousel continues for the Arizona Cardinals, who now turn to former Purdue signal-caller David Blough as their fourth option of the season.
Blough moved into a starting role after Colt McCoy was ruled out due to concussion symptoms. The 2018 third-team All-Big Ten performer gets his opportunity one week after the Cardinals lost to Tampa Bay 19-16 in overtime in quarterback Trace McSorley’s first start. McCoy, McSorley and now Blough have combined to fill in following Kyler Murray’s season-ending knee injury on Dec. 12.
Blough started five games for the Detroit Lions in 2019, losing all five. The Lions released him in August and he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad. Arizona picked him up Dec. 14.
Blough started parts of four seasons for the Boilermakers from 2015 to 2018 and helped Purdue to back-to-back bowl games in 2017 and 2018. He set a Purdue record with 572 passing yards in a 2018 loss to Missouri and his 69 career touchdown passes and 9,734 passing yards rank third and fourth on Purdue’s career lists.
Hurts doubtful
Jalen Hurts was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Saints and, according to a league source, is unlikely to play because of his shoulder injury.
The Eagles quarterback, dealing with a sprained SC joint in his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice on Friday and threw the ball well the day before, but he is expected to be held out to ensure he’s fully healthy for the playoffs. As a result, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is set to make his second start of the season.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni refrained from making any definitive statements about Hurts’ status before Friday’s practice. Hurts has been pushing to play and has gotten closer to being ready, but Sirianni noted that the decision would be made with the training staff’s voice prominently considered.
Dolphins’ QB out
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas loss to Green Bay.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
Teddy Bridgewater will lead Miami in Sunday’s critical division matchup, which will be a factor in whether the Dolphins clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.
QB helps rescue crash survivors
Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero Thursday when a helicopter crashed into Hillsborough Bay in Tampa.
He and his two brothers were cruising nearby on jet skis, checking out from afar some of the sail boats at a yacht club, when they heard a “faint noise” south of Davis Island and rushed toward it.
“I just remember looking to the west and seeing it almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up in about four pieces and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets so I was like all right we gotta go check this out,” Gabbert said.
The brothers arrived at the crash to find a sinking helicopter and multiple people in need of saving.
“The youngest kid had just came up and said he was pinned in there and I asked if anyone else was trapped and then I called 911, tried to remain as calm as possible,” Gabbert said.
He was able to get two of the people out of the water and onto his jet ski, while his brothers helped a third person. A fourth occupant was helped out of the water by authorities, who Gabbert said arrived in record time.
Everyone survived.