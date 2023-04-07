CINCINNATI – Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year.
City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”
A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. A police officer’s accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”
It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals’ stadium on Jan. 21 – the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game – but included no other details about the circumstances.
The warrant was dismissed in Hamilton County Municipal Court the day after it was issued. That order said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.”
A statement issued Friday by the Bengals said they were aware of the charge and were “monitoring the situation.”
Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.
In 2021, he had rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati, where he has spent his entire career.
Mixon was a second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017. Several teams said they passed on him because of concerns about his character after Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face in 2014.
He was suspended from the football team for a year for that incident and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.
Titans’ All-Pro DL signs extension
New Titans general manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing to a four-year contract extension with two-time All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, according to a person familiar with the deal.
ESPN.com first reported the deal was worth up to $94 million with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.
The extension includes Simmons’ fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2027 for an annual average of $23.5 million per year. Among NFL defensive tackles, that trails only the $31.6 million per year averaged by three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
Simmons, out of Mississippi State, was the 19th pick overall in the 2019 draft, dropping to Tennessee after tearing his left ACL preparing for the draft.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman wound up starting seven of nine games played as a rookie in 2019, and he has started 54 of 56 games played. Simmons missed two games last season with an injured ankle and said at the end of the season he needed shots in his ankle to finish the season.
Simmons has been a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl pick each of the past two seasons. He set a career-high with 8 1/2 sacks in 2021 and added 7 1/2 last year.