Schedule Comments Prediction
Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Ravens aiming for playoffs; Lamar aiming to get paid Ravens 27-10
Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m. Mayfield faces his old friends as Browns await Watson Panthers 21-17
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Revamped Colts putting everything into winning opener Colts 30-14
Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m. Jags have new coach, approach; Commanders search for answers Jaguars 17-14
New England at Miami, 1 p.m. Pats in flux on offense; Dolphins rev up offense Dolphins 24-21
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Saints begin life without Sean Payton; Winston leads way Saints 27-21
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Eagles starred in offseason; Lions were TV stars Eagles 25-21
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Bengals now have target on their backs for once. Bengals 21-18
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. The Trey Lance Era begins and gets a soft landing. 49ers 27-12
Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Packers thin at receiver, but defense is loaded. Packers 23-21
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Chiefs recast aerial attack; Murray needs redemption Chiefs 33-27
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. New regime in Vegas goes all in, as do Chargers Chargers 33-30
N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. Titans have Henry back as they seek redemption Titans 28-14
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. Brady’s back and that spells trouble for Cowboys Bucs 30-24
Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Wilson returns to Seattle, shows he still can cook Broncos 30-10
Last season: 173-98-1; Postseason: 9-4
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette