Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Giants looking for playoff spot, Colts looking for high pick. Giants 20-10
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions defense was shredded by Panthers last week and Bears can run. Lions 24-20
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m. Wentz back at QB for Commanders in bid to stop slide. Commanders 17-14
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Backup quarterbacks battle it out in game not worthy of a battle. Falcons 14-10
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Panthers, Buccaneers looking for consistency and division title. Buccaneers 19-16
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chiefs get another week to prep for playoff against dysfunctional Broncos. Chiefs 33-10
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Jaguars’ dilemma: Fight off feisty Texans, don’t look to Week 18. Jaguars 21-17
Miami at New England, 1 p.m. Dolphins on 4-game skid and now using backup QB against Patriots. Patriots 21-20
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Eagles need to shake off loss to Cowboys and get nice opportunity. Eagles 24-17
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Jets get QB White back and that might be spark they need on road. Jets 18-15
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. 49ers get more defensive line help to throw at throw-in-towel Raiders. 49ers 30-10
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Chargers back in playoffs now can they finish strong? Chargers 24-18
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Vikings are masters of winning close games and no reason to stop. Vikings 24-22
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Steelers still hunting for winning record against Ravens backup QB. Ravens 17-15
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. (Mon.) Top seed in AFC in sight for both in this playoff preview. Bills 27-24
Last week: 10-5; Season: 149-89-2
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette