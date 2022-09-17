Schedule Comments Prediction
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Slow-starting Colts out to snap 7-game losing steak in Jacksonville. Colts 24-21
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Good backs, McCaffrey vs. Barkley, paired with mediocre QBs. Panthers 21-18
Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens extend preseason through AFC East lightweights. Ravens 27-21
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Battle of backup QBs will go to team with better defense. Browns 20-14
New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Storied franchises will be stuck at 6 Super Bowl wins for a while. Steelers 14-10
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints have had Brady and Bucs’ number lately. They still do. Saints 27-24
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions showed grit and gumption in loss last week. Lions 24-23
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Champs try to get past poor opener against poor Falcons. Rams 30-21
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks fed off electric crowd while 49ers were drowned. 49ers 23-21
Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Both teams need the win after disappointing openers. Raiders 33-24
Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys season on brink without Dak. Bengals need the break. Bengals 25-12
Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Broncos need to trust Russ and it starts at home. Broncos 33-21
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Will Rodgers continue domination of Bears without receiving help? Packers 18-15
Tenn. at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (Mon.) Bills looked focused and ready to go the distance. Bills 35-24
Minn. at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. Two teams meet hoping to emerge as NFC powers. Vikings 35-33
Last week: 8-7-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette