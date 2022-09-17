Schedule Comments Prediction

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Slow-starting Colts out to snap 7-game losing steak in Jacksonville. Colts 24-21

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Good backs, McCaffrey vs. Barkley, paired with mediocre QBs. Panthers 21-18

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens extend preseason through AFC East lightweights. Ravens 27-21

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Battle of backup QBs will go to team with better defense. Browns 20-14

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Storied franchises will be stuck at 6 Super Bowl wins for a while. Steelers 14-10

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints have had Brady and Bucs’ number lately. They still do. Saints 27-24

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions showed grit and gumption in loss last week. Lions 24-23

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Champs try to get past poor opener against poor Falcons. Rams 30-21

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks fed off electric crowd while 49ers were drowned. 49ers 23-21

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Both teams need the win after disappointing openers. Raiders 33-24

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Cowboys season on brink without Dak. Bengals need the break. Bengals 25-12

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Broncos need to trust Russ and it starts at home. Broncos 33-21

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Will Rodgers continue domination of Bears without receiving help? Packers 18-15

Tenn. at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. (Mon.) Bills looked focused and ready to go the distance. Bills 35-24

Minn. at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m. Two teams meet hoping to emerge as NFC powers. Vikings 35-33

