Schedule Comment Prediction
Minnesota vs. N. Orleans (London) 9:30 a.m. Vikings’ Cousins struggles in prime time. How about morning? Vikings 24-21
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Both looking to find groove, and it starts on the ground. Titans 23-21
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Bears are well coached and competitive, now get road test. Giants 19-17
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Problems keep following Browns like dark cloud. Falcons strike. Falcons 27-21
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Bills have injury concerns, but not on offense. Points galore. Bills 33-30
Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Jags coach Pederson back in Philly, but reception is chilly. Eagles 26-21
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. Chargers lost Bosa, Herbert is hurting, but still have enough. Chargers 24-20
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Wilson back at QB for Jets. Trubisky QB1 for Steelers. Jets 18-15
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. Lions hurting on offense, but home field helps. Lions 23-20
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m Lamb picking up steam and the Dallas “D” dominating. Cowboys 27-18
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Tossup game has to favor the more dynamic QB. Cardinals 25-19
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Raiders are desperate for a win to save season. Raiders 21-20
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Clipboard operator Hoyer gets chance in hallowed Lambeau. Packers 27-14
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. After Hurricane Ian, game will offer fans welcome respite. Chiefs 20-17
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Niners have dominated the series, but times change. Rams 25-21
Last week: 8-8; Season: 23-24-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette