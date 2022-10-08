Schedule Comment Prediction
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay, 9:30 a.m. Packers offense a work in progress, will show progress. Packers 25-20
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Both offenses are struggling, but Vikings have weapons. Vikings 26-19
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Chargers adapting to injuries as are Browns with backup QB. Chargers 27-21
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. Patriots wearing throwback uniforms, also setting offense back years. Lions 24-21
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Divorce rumors swirling around Brady, so he’ll break up Falcons. Bucs 30-21
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Jaguars, Texans both playing tough, but Jags have more talent. Jaguars 24-20
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Tua’s out, which will slow the offense, so defense rises. Dolphins 20-17
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Pickett charges to Steelers’ starting QB, right into storm. Bills 33-14
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Saints have been disappointing but get lift from Seahawks. Saints 23-21
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. Titans finding the winning formula behind King Henry. Titans 25-18
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Niners defense looking scary, leaving Panthers running scared. 49ers 24-10
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Cooper Rush has Cowboys humming while Rams are stumbling. Cowboys 26-23
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Undefeated Eagles could be ripe for upset in desert. Cardinals 27-24
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Ravens can score and get scored upon. Plus analytics. Bengals 23-20
Las Vegas at K.C., 8:15 p.m. (Mon) Chiefs offense rounding into form in time for rival. Chiefs 30-23
Last week: 14-2; Season: 37-26-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette