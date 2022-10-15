Schedule Comment Prediction
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. The Jags have owned this series, but Colts rested, ready. Colts 22-21
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Bengals battling Super Bowl hangover and poor offensive line play. Bengals 23-20
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Jets are surprising us while Packers are disappointing us. Packers 26-21
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Rock fight by lake. Patriots have coaching and kicking advantages. Patriots 18-15
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Ravens will score, but Giants will hang around. Ravens 26-23
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins on third QB, so Vikings will bring the heat. Vikings 23-21
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Niners have playmakers, defense. Falcons won’t be pushovers. 49ers 24-21
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Brady always lights up Steelers defense and now it’s easier. Buccaneers 33-14
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Seahawks scoring behind Geno Smith. Cardinals are out of sorts. Seahawks 27-24
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Stumbling Rams get dysfunctional Panthers, who fired their coach. Rams 25-14
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Game of year? Both sides will light up scoreboard. Bills 37-31
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Eagles undefeated, as is Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush. Eagles 25-21
Denver at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Chargers lucked out last week and now get damaged Broncos. Chargers 27-21
Byes: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Last week: 9-7; Season: 46-33-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette