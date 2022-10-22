Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Colts going no-huddle attack as Titans stay on ground. Titans 23-21

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Bengals trying to get act together facing feisty Falcons. Bengals 24-18

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens are inconsistent and blow leads. Browns just aren’t good. Ravens 27-21

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. Dak is back for Cowboys and that spells trouble for Lions. Cowboys 30-17

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Packers offense struggling, but not as bad as Commanders. Packers 20-18

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Giants surprising us all, but may get surprised in Florida. Jaguars 22-20

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Brady is mad and takes out frustrations on Panthers. Buccaneers 27-17

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Raiders come off bye and get tough Texans defense. Raiders 24-21

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Neither team can score, but can defend. Jets on roll. Jets 18-17

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Both teams getting healthier and could use the boost. Chiefs 28-25

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Chargers offense struggling without top receiver, but defense tough. Chargers 26-21

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. Tua’s back but for how long? Hill, Waddle excited. Dolphins 24-17

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Mac looks back for Pats, but its defense that stars. Patriots 21-0

Byes: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Last week: 9-5; Season: 55-38-1

– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette

Sports Editor

Mark Jaworski has been Sports Editor at The Journal Gazette since 2002. A graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, he previously was sports editor of the El Paso Times and Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer.