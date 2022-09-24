Schedule Comments Prediction
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Colts are a mess and it will get messier. Chiefs 27-21
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Lovie Smith comes back to Chicago and gets revenge. Texans 23-20
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Bengals are bumbling and stumbling; Jets are flying high. Bengals 24-21
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Not in prime time, so maybe Kirk Cousins shows up. Vikings 27-24
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Pats don’t have the offense to keep with Ravens. Ravens 24-16
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Good divisional test for both with Bills battling injuries. Bills 30-24
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Winless teams searching for answers and a jump start. Raiders 23-21
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Winston needs to limit mistakes; Panthers are desperate. Panthers 21-17
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Fly Eagles Fly as far as Hurts can take you. Eagles 30-17
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Hurting Herbert will have to rely on ground game. Chargers 18-15
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Falcons can score and are on verge of a breakthrough. Falcons 27-18
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Bucs are hurting and shorthanded; Packers still growing. Bucs 24-21
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Rams are wobbling, but remember the playoffs. Rams 33-30
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m. Garoppolo and Wilson go at it again in intriguing battle. 49ers 20-17
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Mon.) Can surprising Giants stop Cowboys’ surprising QB Rush? Giants 20-19
Last week: 7-9; Season: 15-16-1
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette