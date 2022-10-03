INDIANAPOLIS – Calling the psychology department, calling your local tarot card reader, calling NASA, calling anyone who can explain these Indianapolis Colts.
They practice great every week. At least they claim they do. Apparently they’re beasts on weekdays. Then the weekend comes and the boat starts leaking. They’re 1-2-1 after Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Tennessee, and one number to know – we’ll get to more in a minute – is they’ve been outscored 65-23 in the first half. It’s like the movie Groundhog Day, with every Sunday the same; fall behind, try to come back. “Literally every game we’ve played so far,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox was saying.
Yes, October is here and the season might already be turning into a Halloween pumpkin. Who can try to explain the enigma that is the 2022 Colts? We could start with Frank Reich, whose coaching seat will soon be getting warm enough to pop a bag of Orville Redenbacher’s if this doesn’t get turned around.
“Still feel all of our goals are out in front of us. I feel like we’re seeing some things that we want to see,” he said, trying to find a half-full glass somewhere in the room. “We just need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to stop turning the ball over, and we need to get more turnovers, and we need to run the football a little bit better and start faster.”
Other than that, bring on the Super Bowl.
We could turn to Matt Ryan. If he keeps giving the ball away, he might be the frontrunner for Salvation Army player of the year. “Certainly have to do something different,” he said. He is hardly the only culprit, but sounding like the quarterback, pointed out one reality: “The ball’s in my hand every snap, so it starts with me.”
If you want it straight and unvarnished, however, let’s give the numbers the floor. This won’t be pretty.
In the past four games against AFC South division opponents, going back to the Jacksonville debacle that ended last season, he Colts have been steamrolled in the first half 64-16. They have played three division games this season and fallen behind at least 17 points in all of them, 24-3 on Sunday. They play every game uphill and against the wind. “You can find a way when you’re down 17,” Ryan said, “but it makes it extremely difficult. Your margin for error from that point on is like zero. It’s not a place you want to be often.”
The Colts tied for first in the NFL last season with a plus-14 differential in turnovers. At this moment, they are minus-6. They forced 33 takeaways in 2021. In the first four games of 2022, they have forced three.
Ryan has fumbled nine times this season, losing three. That goes with five interceptions, so he’s committed eight turnovers by himself. With Sunday’s late games pending, there were 27 NFL teams that didn’t have eight turnovers this season. “I’m not going to sit here and try to point fingers at Matt or anybody else on the turnovers,” Reich said. “Sometimes they’re on the quarterback, sometimes it’s a little bit more to it than that.”
The Colts came into the weekend 32nd and last in scoring in the NFL. They have produced only six touchdowns, and the only four they’ve scored in the past three weeks have been catches by the tight ends. It’s never a good sign when a team has three more turnovers in a season than touchdowns.
Remember the Colts’ mighty running game, led by Jonathan Taylor? Stuck in neutral. Taylor had 42 yards Sunday, averaging 2.1 a carry. The Titans’ defense came into the game last in the NFL in opponent yards per carry.
Shaquille Leonard was back from injury Sunday and expected to make things meaner on defense; just the boost this team needs. He was gone by halftime with a concussion. Had two tackles.
The Colts once owned Tennessee, recently winning 16 of 17 against the Titans. Now they’ve lost five of the last six meetings, four of the defeats in Indianapolis, a domination that reportedly has Jim Irsay so angry he might take a bite out of his Bob Dylan guitar.
Maybe we should tell the numbers to shut up now and give the microphone back to the Colts, who are trying to look to past salvaged seasons for inspiration. “There’s nothing but fight in this team. That’s the character of this locker room,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I know it’s grim. but it’s been grim before.”
Indianapolis is still only a half-game behind in their very forgiving division. The two co-leaders? The Jacksonville Jaguars, who were 3-14 last season. And the Tennessee Titans, who have been outscored 64-7 in the second half this season.
Fact is, it’s very hard to play poorly enough to drop out of the AFC South race. Good news for the Colts, though there isn’t much else at the moment.
