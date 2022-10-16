INDIANAPOLIS – Welcome to another NFL Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Colts are facing ...
Matt Ryan back to pass.
And now please stand for the national them sung today by ...
Matt Ryan back to pass.
Cold beer here. Who wants a cold beer ...
Matt Ryan back to pass.
It was very much like that when the Colts faced the Jaguars on Sunday, almost before it started and certainly until it ended ...
Matt Ryan back to pass.
But then, what do you do when the running back depth chart has a bunch of scratches through it with no Jonathan Taylor and no Nyheim Hines? You do what Frank Reich did; install the no-huddle offense and hope the quarterback can make it go, especially in a game this team probably had to have.
Ryan threw the football 58 times when the Colts beat Jacksonville 34-27. Completed a club-record 42 of them, the 42nd for the last-minute winning touchdown. Peyton Manning never even did that. And before you ask, not one of the 42 ended up in the arms of a Jaguar. Ryan didn’t even fumble. The guy who came to the stadium with 10 turnovers for the season – more than 27 of the 32 NFL teams – had none. Fifty-eight passes. There are starters in Major League Baseball who get pulled after 58 pitches. Nor was he sacked. Not once, after going down an astonishing 21 times in the first five games.
“We always want balance,” Reich said of his offense. But? “I just didn’t want to take it out of Matt’s hands.”
Had the Colts lost, they’d have been 2-3-1 and 0-3-1 in AFC South games. That’s a season starting to swirl down the drain. Instead, they’re prominently in the rearview mirror of the 3-2 and idle Tennessee Titans. That’s next week’s opponent, by the way.
“Obviously it’s an understatement to say it was important in a lot of ways,” Reich said.
If this was truly a Sunday crossroads, here might be the moment this offense found itself: Behind 27-26 with 23 seconds left, third down and 13 at the Jacksonville 32. Time to safely run the ball and then take its chances on a field goal to win, correct? Well, no ...
Matt Ryan back to pass.
Reich presented his quarterback an idea. If the Jacksonville defense was right, he could go to rookie receiver Alec Pierce, either on a slant or an even more daring go-route down the sideline. “Matt loves that,” Reich said.
This was a coach putting a lot of trust in his quarterback. “He’s at his best, makes his best throws, his best decisions,” Reich said of Ryan at crunch time, having just watched his quarterback’s 45th career game-winning drive. “He’s done that for 15 years. There’s something wired in his DNA that’s just different.”
And this was a quarterback putting a lot of trust in a receiver playing in his fifth NFL game. “You can’t play scared in those situations,” Ryan said. “You’ve got to trust your instincts, trust your gut, trust your guys.”
And this was a receiver putting trust in himself to beat the single coverage he was seeing from the Jaguars. “That’s my favorite part of football,” Pierce said of going one-on-one against a defensive back.
The home roars told what happened next: A 32-yard touchdown that retrieved the game, and maybe the season.
The locker room is a happy place when boldness works, believing anything is possible. Especially after Ryan could throw that many times and stay on his feet. Maybe the offensive linemen get a week’s pass out of the fan and media doghouse. They were mud a month ago at Jacksonville, lest anyone forget that 24-0 train wreck.
“They’ve taken a lot of heat. That was an unbelievable performance,” Reich said.
“It’s not easy to drop back and pass the ball that many times and hold up like they did,” Ryan said. “Every lineman I’ve ever played with wants to run the ball. Those guys today, they gutted it up.”
As center Ryan Kelly mentioned afterward, throwing 58 times “is not an O-lineman’s dream, for sure.” But they were ready to change the narrative for 2022. “Last time we played them we studied everything we did wrong,” Kelly said. “We said, ‘The hell with this.’ There’s a turning point in every season, and I hope that was it.”
This audacious effort somehow fit on the day Ryan passed Dan Marino for seventh in NFL career passing yards. “I remember the first time I met him. He’s like, hey, no matter what happens, keep slinging it,” Ryan said of Marino. “I was 23 at the time and I’m like, that was one of the coolest things I ever heard. Somehow, some way, here I am 37 and still remember him saying that to me.”
So when push came to a very critical shove Sunday ...
Ryan back to pass.
Or was it sling? No matter, it worked.
Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His stories appear periodically.