ATLANTA – Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback.
CBS announced Monday that Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP with the Atlanta Falcons, will serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season.
“Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season,” Ryan wrote on his Twitter account.
But, he added, “P.S. – this is not a retirement post.”
The 37-year-old Ryan is coming off a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts, who acquired him in a trade last year after he spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Ryan was twice benched by the Colts and finished the season as the third-string quarterback. He was released in March in a move that saved Indianapolis about $17.2 million in salary cap space for 2023.
He started 12 games for the Colts, completing 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Indianapolis went 4-7-1 with Ryan as the starter and finished 4-12-1.
CBS plans to use Ryan as a game analyst as well as provide commentary on the “The NFL Today” and other shows across all network platforms.
Peacock gets
playoff game
The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time.
The league and NBCUniversal announced that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend would start at 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. It will also be available on mobile devices through the NFL+ package.
Under the NFL’s 11-year contract with NBCUniversal that began this season, Peacock also has an exclusive regular-season game. That will be on Dec. 23 when the Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers.
Extra points
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is working on his return to the field after having gone into cardiac arrest during a game in January, has been selected as the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award. ... The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards. A former second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Edwards spent last season with Tennessee.