The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Bridgewater visited the Lions last month, and the team made it clear they were interested in adding him as Jared Goff’s backup.
The 30-year-old Bridgewater fills a need for a team looking to win a division title for the first time in three decades.
Nate Sudfeld and rookie Hendon Hooker are on the depth chart behind Goff.
Sudfeld, whose future with the franchise is in doubt, has played in just six games since Washington drafted the former Indiana standout in the sixth round in 2016. Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee eight months ago, and isn’t expected to play soon.
Bridgewater, meanwhile, has started at least one game in seven of his eight seasons and last year filled in for Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.
He started 29 games the previous two seasons with Carolina and Denver. He combined to throw 33 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions for the Panthers and Broncos.
Black assistant to coach Titans
The Tennessee Titans are taking another step to help their minority assistant coaches land NFL head coaching jobs.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that Terrell Williams, their assistant head coach and defensive line assistant who is Black, will be Tennessee’s acting head coach Saturday during the Titans’ preseason opener in Chicago.
“This is a great opportunity for him and for us and everybody involved, so Big T will handle that,” Vrabel said. “I’ll help him where need be. But I do think it’ll be a great opportunity, well deserved. And so just something that I wanted to do.”
Vrabel said he’ll assist with Williams’ assistant Clinton McMillan overseeing the defensive line. Vrabel said Williams also will handle post-game media duties before Vrabel takes over Sunday when he meets with reporters.
Williams, 49, has never been a head coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach early this offseason and is in his sixth season with the Titans and 26th as a coach overall. Williams has coached defensive lines in the NFL for the past 11 seasons for Tennessee, Miami and the Raiders.
Ex-Raider wants another shot
Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette emerged from a Nevada courtroom Monday saying he hopes to play this season in the NFL, maybe with the Dallas Cowboys, after he resolved a felony 2022 gun case by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors.
“If I’m blessed enough to get another chance in the NFL, then I’m going to kill that,” Arnette told reporters after Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel sternly instructed him that as a result of his plea, he can’t have guns and can’t be around anyone who has a gun.
“I’ve learned a lot. I’m remorseful about everything,” said the 26-year-old Arnette, who lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. “I appreciate and respect another opportunity. I’m a better man than I was.”
The former first-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 said he had an airline flight booked to Dallas to talk with that team about a contract. The Kansas City Chiefs released him last year from a reserve contract he had signed just days before his arrest in Las Vegas.
Texans tackle hurt
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after suffering a hand injury in camp.
When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.”
The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.