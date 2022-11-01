OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Smith, a two-time second-team All-Pro and the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.
It’s the Bears’ second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
Smith was at the dais addressing reporters when reports of the Quinn trade surfaced. He became emotional and cut the session short.
On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held his usual weekly news conference – shortly before the news of the Smith trade broke. He was asked if he anticipated a move before today’s trade deadline.
“If I did, then the cat would be out of the bag,” he said.
The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018 out of Georgia, he has 16 1/2 career sacks.
With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith was hoping to strike a new deal. He participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but with negotiations at a standstill with the Bears, things took a heated turn once training camp started.
Smith, who does not have an agent, opted to attend meetings and practices without participating in drills. Tensions boiled over when he went public with a trade request and.
He accused general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.
Extra points
Detroit coach Dan Campbell fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant a day after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 29 for 36 for 382 yards and three touchdowns against the 1-6 Lions. ... Commanders defensive end Chase Young is expected to practice this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. It’s not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut.