PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder Sunday during a win over Chicago on Sunday and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain.
Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.
Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He took several big hits against the Bears and landed hard on his shoulder when he was tackled by defensive tackle Travis Gipson. Hurts did not seem to be in pain when he talked to the media after the game and brushed off questions about being slow to get up from some tackles.
The Eagles need one win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start Saturday.
Bears’ lineman out of hospital
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital and was seeing specialists a day after he was carted from the field with a neck injury during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coach Matt Eberflus called the news “encouraging,” though he had few details about the extent of the injury.
Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play on the game’s opening drive. The right guard was surrounded by many of his teammates as he was loaded on to the cart.
Eberflus had no update on rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn after he left the game with an ankle injury. But it looks as if their running game will get a boost this week, with Khalil Herbert expected to return against Buffalo after missing four games because of a hip injury.
Packers top Rams
In Green Bay, Wisconsin, A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Extra points
The Packers released veteran receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of Monday night’s game. He hadn’t caught a pass since Nov. 13. ... Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident at a Southern California nightclub on Dec. 9, authorities said. ... The death of Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, was caused by chronic alcohol use, according to medical examiners.