PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts finished runner-up to Patrick Mahomes in AP NFL MVP voting and lost again to him when Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs beat Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
But no QB is atop Hurts now – Philadelphia’s franchise player is about to become the highest-paid player in average annual value in NFL history.
Hurts and the Eagles are set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed.
The Eagles announced Monday on social media that “QB1 is here to stay.”
“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” they tweeted, referencing one of Hurts’ mottos. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”
Hurts’ extension includes a no-trade clause, a first in Eagles history, ESPN reported.
The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season. His 43 total touchdowns last year surpassed Donovan McNabb for most in a single season in franchise history, helping him to second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.
Mahomes will be ready for camp
Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such a focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February.
Mahomes was hurt in the divisional round of the playoffs when a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle late in the first quarter. He had X-rays taken at the stadium and returned to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory, then managed to play with the injury in an AFC title game win over the Bengals before beating the Eagles for his second Lombardi Trophy.
Mahomes said he hasn’t tested the ankle with full-speed running and cutting, but that could happen in the next couple of weeks.
Stafford happy with Rams
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 35 and with four years and $160 million remaining on his contract, said he is happy in Los Angeles despite the Rams seemingly planning on rebuilding. Stafford asked out of Detroit two years ago because of a lack of playoff success in his decade-plus with the Lions.
“I’ve been a part of all sorts of offseasons,” Stafford added. “This time of year, there can be a lot of noise and a lot of people writing about a lot of things ... But for me, it’s just, ‘OK, who do we have in the building? Let’s go to work with those guys. Let’s enjoy it.’ ”