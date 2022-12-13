GLENDALE, Ariz. – Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots.
The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain despite not being hit.
Players from both teams surrounded Murray before he was carted off the field. Backup Colt McCoy entered the game in Murray’s place. The 36-year-old McCoy had a 1-1 record as the team’s quarterback when Murray was out for two games last month.
Murray is a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 out of Oklahoma, where he won the 2018 Heisman Trophy. The 25-year-old signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028.
49ers’ Samuel expects to return
Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season.
Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks.
San Francisco also said that quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with injuries to his oblique and ribs.
The initial fears for Samuel were much worse after his leg got bent back awkwardly as he went down on a run in the first half of a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.
He screamed as he tried to get up and then was taken off the field on a cart with his head in his hands in tears.
Cowboys add ex-Colts receiver
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, who had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended after last season.
The 33-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler with five 1,000-yard seasons and 53 touchdowns in 143 games.
Extra points
Mike White could start the Jets’ next game after he was knocked out twice due to injury against the Bills. He went to the hospital in an ambulance after the game for a CT scan to make sure he was cleared to get on a plane. He was able to fly back to New Jersey with the rest of the Jets players and is considered day-to-day. ... Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined $50,000 after the league office concluded he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. The Saints were also fined $350,000. Coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000.