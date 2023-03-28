Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.
That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.
Also Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke about Jackson at the league’s owners meetings in Phoenix.
“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution.
“I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, doesn’t have an agent. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s most unusual stars. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.
Jackson has been hurt at the end of the last two seasons, and the Ravens haven’t reached the AFC championship game with him.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the possibility of quarterback-starved Indianapolis pursuing Jackson on Monday afternoon.
“Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you’ve got to do the work. I’m not gonna get into deep discussions on where it’s at or what we’re doing or what we might do,” Ballard told ESPN. “But what I’ll tell you is he’s a really good player, really special player. But you never know how any of this will work out.
“I think anytime at that position we have a chance to acquire a guy, you’ve got do your work on it to see if it’s doable.”
GM: Kelly, Moore
will remain Colts
Ballard also told The Athletic that former Pro Bowlers C Ryan Kelly and CB Kenny Moore will be back with the Colts in 2023. The team entertained trade offers for both, but ultimately decided to keep them.
Kelly, 29, a second-team All Pro in 2020, was not a Pro Bowl pick last year after being selected three straight years from 2019 to 2021. Moore, 27, was a Pro Bowl honoree in 2021, but missed five games with an ankle injury last season and recorded zero interceptions after notching eight over the previous two seasons.
“They’re both great Colts, and we’re glad they’re here,” Ballard said.
GM: 1st rounder not
a must for Rodgers
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want fair value.
Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas both discussed trade talks involving the 39-year-old Rodgers at the NFL annual meeting. Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.
Also, despite the Jets’ recent additions of Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham has been rumored to be interested in joining Rodgers in New York. When asked about the possibility of signing Beckham, Jets coach Robert Saleh said there’s always interest in signing a great player but “obviously, things have to work out.”
49ers’ Purdy could be ready for camp
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is aiming for a training camp return after having elbow surgery earlier this month, 49ers general manager John Lynch said.
“Our hope is he’s ready to go for training camp,” Lynch said. “We’ll see how everything goes. We’re going to do what’s right for Brock, because that’s right for our organization. Be aggressive with what we do but also be really smart. We’re insulated with other guys we have a lot of belief in, so if Brock’s not ready, we’ll hold down the fort until he is.”
Lynch said Purdy is expected to serve as this coming season’s starter.
“Brock has earned the right, with the way he played, that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse at that,” Lynch added. “Brock’s probably earned that right to be that guy, if we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap.”
The 49ers also have 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance at quarterback.