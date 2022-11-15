CLEVELAND – Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule.
Cleveland’s No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston.
Watson reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.
To this point, the league said he’s fulfilled those obligations.
As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his regular-season debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March for three first-round draft picks.
Before Monday, Watson had been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility in Berea. The Browns (3-6), who were blown out 39-17 on Sunday in Miami, don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field for the first time in months.
“It’ll be great,” said wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, adding Watson can provide a moral boost to the Browns even before playing. “He’s a leader. So his voice, what he thinks, can help us.”
McDaniels gets
vote of confidence
Raiders owner Mark Davis said he believes in coach Josh McDaniels’ plan for turning the Raiders into a winner despite Las Vegas’ 2-7 record in McDaniels’ first season.
“We did an exhaustive search, and that’s who we decided to hire,” Davis said. “We’re building an organization. We’re building a team. We’re building it for the future. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
With Davis’ backing that McDaniels’ job is safe, that doesn’t mean major changes aren’t coming.
Quarterback Derek Carr, playing on a team-friendly contract with what appears to be a strong quarterback draft class next year, could be one of those changes. Carr sounded as if he knew he was looking at the end when he teared up during the post-game news conference Sunday after a loss to the Colts.
“I think the emotion of just nine years of stuff hit me today, for how much I really love this place,” Carr said Sunday.
Mayfield starting again for
Panthers
Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will return to the Panthers’ starting lineup on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after incumbent starter P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain.
Walker was injured in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night when two defensive players crashed into his leg. He got up with a slight limp, but remained in the game.
Sam Darnold will be Mayfield’s backup. Mayfield started the first five games with the Panthers before injuring his own ankle. He went 1-4 with four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
Commanders hand
Eagles 1st loss
In Philadelphia, the Washington Commanders turned methodical drives into scores and took advantage of turnover-prone Philadelphia to stun the Eagles 32-21 on Monday night and send them to their first loss in nine games this season.