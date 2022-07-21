TEMPE, Ariz. — The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019 after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.
The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.
Murray's new contract puts him on par with other young star quarterbacks like Buffalo's Josh Allen, who signed a deal worth more than $250 million last season. Murray will make an average of more than $46 million per season, which is similar to elite quarterbacks such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Allen.
The Texas high school football legend has completed nearly 67% of his passes through 46 career games for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs.
Arizona had a 5-10-1 record during his rookie season in 2019 but the Cardinals improved to 11-6 last season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.
The deal brings an end to a strange, passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble. At one point, Murray wiped his social media accounts of all references to the Cardinals and it wasn't clear whether the franchise was ready to make a long-term investment.
Browns working out quarterbacks
While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press.
The Browns want to open camp next week with four quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, who won two national championships as Alabama's starting quarterback and is an eight-year NFL veteran, and Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft out of UCLA, are among the quarterbacks getting a look.
Watson is facing a possible NFL suspension after being accused by two dozen female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while the three-time Pro Bowler played for the Houston Texans.
If Watson is suspended, the Browns intend to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starter. Brissett has started 37 games during his pro career with New England, Indianapolis and Miami.
Ravens' Jackson not holding out
In Baltimore, any speculation as to whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will hold out of Ravens training camp until he signs a contract extension was seemingly put to rest on Thursday.
Jackson, the 2019 MVP, arrived at the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills five days before veterans are expected to report for training camp.
The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, was absent for voluntary organized team activities but appeared at mandatory minicamp, where he would not commit to participating in training camp or playing in Week 1 without a contract extension.
Jackson, who is representing himself without an agent, has kept his negotiations with the Ravens private.