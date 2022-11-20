INDIANAPOLIS – And so the education of Jeff Saturday, sudden NFL head coach, adds another chapter in his first game at home.
First, there was having to endure the commotion when his hiring as Colts interim coach was panned by so many for so many reasons – termed everything from goofy to foolish to an illegal hit on the interest of diversity. “It’s not an easy situation to come into,” quarterback Matt Ryan was saying.
Next came the glow of the winning debut in Las Vegas, which left everyone in Colt-land smiling and thinking turnaround. Maybe this new guy has the secret formula.
And now, a day ruined partly by Indianapolis malfeasance, which might sound familiar. “Tough one,” Saturday said after the Philadelphia Eagles slid by the Colts 17-16, sounding an awful lot like Frank Reich did on many Sunday afternoons. So now Saturday can study the films and ask himself the same questions that Reich probably did so often before getting the sack – how come this team keeps doing things to get itself beaten?
“That’s a tough one to swallow,” Ryan would say afterward about Sunday. “That one feels like we let it get away.”
The Colts took the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown, and no one has been able to say that sentence all year. The results of the first possessions the other 10 games: Two turnovers, eight punts.
Ryan, formerly discarded like a used hot dog wrapper because he had been handling the football as if it were a live skunk, had his second consecutive game without committing a turnover. His passing numbers were modest, steady, and contained no miscues to land his team in the soup.
The Colts led for 53 minutes and the defense held the NFL’s third highest scoring offense to 17 points.
All that good stuff, and they still lost. It wasn’t really ugly, just maddening.
“Too many mistakes, too many penalties, too many negative plays,” Saturday said. “On the moments that matter you’ve got to execute.”
Was that Jeff Saturday, or Frank Reich on a recorder?
Let the missed opportunities roll:
An 11-yard gain into Philadelphia territory in the second quarter was wiped out by an ineligible player downfield penalty. Ended up a punt.
A first down at the Eagles 42 was followed by a loss of four yards. Ended up a field goal.
After a 2nd-and-9 at the Philadelphia 21 in the third period came a false start. Another field goal.
A first down at the Eagles 27 later in the quarter was followed by a loss of four yards on a run and then a sack. A missed 50-yard field goal.
Might Saturday have a bold streak to him to take some chances near the goal line? Who can tell when bad plays kept putting the offense into reverse? “It takes you out of any aggressive mindset,” he said. “Man, there’s no discussion at that point.”
Then the real killer. First-and-goal at 5 in the fourth quarter, ahead 13-10 with a chance to push Philadelphia into a corner. “Time is on our side, points are on our side.” Saturday said. No gain on a run, incomplete pass under pressure, sack. Field goal for a 16-10 lead, which wasn’t enough when Jalen Hurts ran up the middle for a seven-yard Philadelphia touchdown with 1:20 left.
“It just sucks, because we knew we were so close to having a chance to win that game,” said center Ryan Kelly. “We certainly should have had more touchdowns. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times in the red zone. A lot of shoulda, woulda, couldas, right? But the NFL’s not like that.”
Welcome to the world of the 2022 Colts, Jeff Saturday.
“When you have your opportunities to finish games against really good teams, you have to finish them,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”
But why?
“That’s the hard part. It’s not one thing. Throughout the course of the year we’ve all taken our turns. It’s boring but we have to execute better than we have. The devil is in the details. It’s over and over and over and over . . . when you’re playing against really good football teams the margin for error is small. As we’ve shown, you you can go toe-to-toe with them, but you can’t make the mistakes that we made today and if you expect to win.”
So they didn’t. Over and over and over, to borrow the quarterback’s phrase. And now the record is 4-6-1 with some other heavyweights coming up on the schedule and any wild card thoughts are starting to flicker out. “Why can’t we go on a roll and win six?” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue asked. To manage that, the Colts will have to immediately address one fact of life. “Games are ultimately lost, not won in the NFL,” Kelly said.
Jeff Saturday, who once played Kelly’s spot, probably already knew that. But now he’s learning it from a different perspective.
Mike Lopresti is a freelance writer. His columns appear periodically.