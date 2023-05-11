The Indianapolis Colts will open the Shane Steichen Era on Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium against defending AFC South champion Jacksonville, the team announced Thursday.
The NFL released schedules for all 32 teams Thursday night in its made-for-social-media event of the late spring. Coming off a 4-12-1 season which netted it potential franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 overall pick, Indianapolis was handed the league’s fourth-easiest schedule by opponent winning percentage, including non-divisional games against the AFC North and NFC South.
If the Colts are to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, they will have to do it in relative obscurity – for the first time since 1999, Indianapolis does not have a game scheduled in primetime. It is not slated to play on Thursday or Monday this year after dropping all four primetime games it was afforded last season.
The Bears, meanwhile, despite going 3-14 last season to earn the No. 1 overall pick – which they traded to the Carolina Panthers – are scheduled for four primetime games, starting with Week 5 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at FedEx Field and continuing with a Week 8 clash in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday night, a Week 10 Thursday night game at Soldier Field against Carolina and first overall pick QB Bryce Young out of Alabama, and a Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup against the defending NFC North champion Vikings in Minneapolis.
Vice president of NFL broadcasting and scheduling Mike North explained the reasons the league decided to give the Bears so much exposure this season:
“The fact that they were a three-win team last year generally means you’re headed for a lot of Sunday (1 p.m.) starts, but in that division now it’s maybe a little more wide-open than in the past, they got a haul from the draft-pick trade and what do any of us know, but we keep hearing Justin Fields looks better than ever and he was nothing if not exciting last year when we watched him.
“If somebody were going to look at this year’s schedule and be like, ‘Who would surprise us that they’re all in on?’ I’m sure somebody somewhere is going to be like, ‘Wow, they sure think the Bears are going to be good.’”
The Colts will have one game this season in which the eyes of football will all be on them: In Week 10, Indianapolis will face New England in Frankfurt, Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET. Neither team has played in Germany previously.
The matchup is technically a road game for the Colts, which creates a schedule quirk – Indianapolis was already slated for nine home games this year and the neutral-site game against the Patriots means the Colts will only play seven true road contests.
The Colts’ bye comes in Week 11, directly after the overseas trip.
Indianapolis’ fate in its first season under Steichen, who took over as head coach after piloting the Eagles’ offense the last two seasons, could be decided relatively early. The Colts draw four divisional games – vs. Jacksonville, at Houston and No. 2 overall pick QB CJ Stroud in Week 2, vs. Tennessee in Week 5 and at Jacksonville in Week 6 – in their first six contests. That’s less than ideal for a team which might be starting a rookie quarterback whom many consider a work-in-progress.
If Indianapolis is within striking distance of the playoffs late in the season, however, the schedule-makers might have done it a favor. After a tough stretch at Tennessee, at Cincinnati and home against Pittsburgh in Weeks 13-15, the Colts finish with a three-game run at Atlanta, at home against Las Vegas and at home against the Texans, a trio which won a total of 16 games last year.
One of Indianapolis’ more intriguing matchups comes in Week 9, when it will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on Young and the Panthers, led by former Colts coach Frank Reich. Reich went 40-33-1 in parts of five seasons with the Colts from 2018 to 2022, reaching the playoffs twice. He was fired in November.
The Bears open their season Sept. 10 in Chicago against the rival Packers, who lost four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason and appear likely to start 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at the position. Green Bay has won eight in a row in the series and 23 of the last 27 since the start of the 2010s. Last season, their sweep of Chicago helped them surpass the Bears as the winningest franchise in NFL history.
Chicago will also end its season with a matchup against the Packers, traveling to Lambeau Field in Week 18 for a game which does not have a scheduled date or kick time yet.
In addition to its primetime games, the Bears get an early-season showcase against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chicago, in its second year under former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, is trying to win the division for the first time since 2018. A crucial stretch which could determine its ability to do so will come in late November and early December, when the Bears play three straight division opponents sandwiched around a bye week. The set of contests begins in Week 11 with a trip to Detroit to face the up-and-coming Lions, continues with the Monday trip to Minnesota, takes a break with a bye in Week 13 and concludes with a return trip from the Lions in Week 14.