INDIANAPOLIS – This is what the NFL school of very hard knocks often looks like for a young quarterback. Some good, some bad. And in the end, pain to go with defeat.
Maybe you were hoping that Anthony Richardson would find a way to win his debut as the Indianapolis Colts quarterback? But Andrew Luck didn’t. Nor Peyton Manning. Manning lost his first four games and went 3-13. The last time an Indy rookie won a season opener was 1955.
Maybe you were wondering if Richardson might put up some big numbers his first time in live fire? Luck and Manning threw three interceptions each in their debuts. Neither had a quarterback rating that first day above 58.6. Richardson had one costly late interception but also passed for a touchdown, ran for another and produced a quarterback rating of 79.
Maybe you were thinking that the Colts might actually start a season 1-0, if for no other reason because they were due? Well, no. It had been 10 years and now will be at least 11 after the 31-21 loss to Jacksonville Sunday. The last season-opening victory for Indianapolis was 21-17 over the Oakland Raiders in 2013. Richardson was 11 years old and in the sixth grade. The Colts are 0-9-1 since.
So the results weren’t all that surprising Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. And yet a better future is the 2023 goal, and potential for that shined through. Which is more than you could say for the sun, since the Colts kept the roof closed on a mostly clear 80-degree day.
This franchise is desperate for stability at the most important position on the field. Richardson was the seventh different quarterback to start an opener for Indianapolis in the past seven years. Of the other six, only Jacoby Brissett was in uniform for an NFL team Sunday. Lately, the job of Colts quarterback has been a steppingstone to civilian life.
But now, here comes the kid from Florida.
At the age of 21 years and 111 days, Richardson was the third-youngest quarterback to start an NFL game in the past half-century. He is three years younger than either starting quarterback in the Notre Dame-North Carolina State game on Saturday.
So the relatively few mistakes, the two touchdown drives, the occasional flashes of running ability were all upward arrows Sunday. Plus the fact the game was there to win. The Colts had a 21-17 lead until the last 5:14.
Post-game assessments came in from both sides.
Coach Shane Steichen: “I thought he played solid. I’ll take the fault for that interception. … We didn’t have a great route called there. I thought he managed the game well. I’m really encouraged with his progress and what he did.”
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner: “I appreciate his poise, just going out there and fighting. You could see the fight in him. He wants to be great.”
Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.: “He didn’t surprise me. He’s been the same guy since Day 1. I pretty much expected that from him.”
And from the winning locker room, the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, who understands what it’s like to be the new quarterback in town with promises to keep: “I’m excited to watch his career unfold. I think he’s going to be a great player.”
Lawrence had two messages for Richardson when they met on the field afterward: He had played a great game, and beware the physical punishment that comes to a running quarterback. Indeed, Richardson had to be helped off after his last play, when he was mashed scrambling near the goal line. “The hits add up in this league and they’re a little different than college,” Lawrence said later. “So I just told him to protect himself.”
Richardson had his own self-grading curve: “We didn’t win, so I didn’t do good enough.”
Yet he understands that it will take mixed days such as this to start down the road to where he wants to go. Certainly that 2-for-12 in third down conversions must be improved. The NFL usually demands baby steps from its quarterbacks, especially when the running game produces only 65 yards, 40 by Richardson. By the way, Manning rushed for 62 yards his entire rookie season.
“I knew everything wasn’t going to be perfect. I didn’t want everything to be perfect because that’s part of the game, that’s part of life. Everything’s not going to be perfect,” Richardson said.
He came to the stadium Sunday dressed to meet the NFL world: Green suit jacket, matching green shorts, black bow tie. Yep, it was impossible not to notice that the Colts’ new quarterback was in the house. “I was pretty hyped getting here,” he said. “I was pretty focused, pretty calm. Throughout the game, emotions were everywhere. I was happy, I was a little bit more chill, then I was happy again.”
But in the end, he was bruised and 0-1, with two things to carry away from Sunday. One, the football from his first touchdown pass – Pittman said he nearly heaved it away but remembered at the last second to keep it for the rookie. And two, this lesson:
“How different it is from college. Every possession matters, every down matters, every play matters. … Everything matters in this league.”
It’s only one game. But Anthony Richardson is on his way.
Mike Lopresti’s columns appear periodically in The Journal Gazette.