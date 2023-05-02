With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here is a look at each pick from a school in the Hoosier State, which team selected them and what their role might be in the league, plus a glance at each school's undrafted free agent signings.
Notre Dame
The Irish saw three players drafted this year, a second straight relatively pedestrian showing after having only two selections (S Kyle Hamilton went No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens and Kyren Williams went in the fifth round to the Los Angeles Rams) last year. Still, those three picks were enough to keep Notre Dame two in front of USC for the all-time lead in number of players drafted (525 for the Irish, 523 for the Trojans), with the potential for a couple of early selections next year in offensive linemen Joe Alt and Blake Fisher (Alt is a potential top 10 pick after one of the best seasons by a lineman in the country in 2022), quarterback Sam Hartman (if he can prove himself in Notre Dame's pro-style offense after a prolific career at Wake Forest) and running back Audric Estime.
Michael Mayer, TE, Round 2, No. 35 overall, Las Vegas Raiders
Mayer was a projected first-round selection by many experts and it was a surprise to see him slide to Day 2, especially after the Buffalo Bills chose Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid 25th overall. Mayer ended up being the third tight end off the board, as Detroit picked Iowa's Sam LaPorta 34th, so the former five-star recruit did not follow former Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame star Tyler Eifert, whose tight end records he shattered with the Irish, into the first round of the draft (Eifert went No. 21 overall to the Bengals in 2013).
Mayer will have some competition on the way to becoming the No. 1 tight end in Las Vegas as the Raiders also have two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and perennially tantalizing OJ Howard on the roster at the position. It's unclear how much Las Vegas will feature the tight end with Davante Adams out wide and Hunter Renfrow in the slot, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a connection with George Kittle when the pair played in San Francisco.
NFL.com says: "Mayer might need to polish his route running to become a high-volume target, but he’s a safe pick and will be a good pro who can become a plus player as a run blocker and pass catcher."
Raiders trade up to get Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at No. 35Las Vegas gets their replacement for Darren Waller 👀 pic.twitter.com/IUoIJjwhHw— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023
Here's 40 seconds of Michael Mayer run blocking pic.twitter.com/6vhLU4KJ2p— Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) April 28, 2023
Isaiah Foskey, DE, Round 2, No. 40 overall, New Orleans Saints
Foskey was given a third-round draft grade following the 2021 season and returned for a final campaign with the Irish to play for new coach Marcus Freeman and improve his stock. He climbed a round with another solid season, setting the Notre Dame career sacks record along the way (his 26 1/2 surpassed Justin Tuck's 24 1/2) and will get a chance to play immediately for New Orleans with OLB Marcus Davenport heading out of town. He could team up with the Saints' first-round pick, Clemson DL Bryan Bresee, to form a young core up front for New Orleans.
NFL.com says: "Forward-charging edge defender whose best football could be ahead of him. ... There are slight limitations in his game, but he’s going to keep getting better and has future starting potential as a 4-3 defensive end."
NOLA gets an all-time sack leader ⚜️The @Saints select @NDFootball edge Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall. pic.twitter.com/fB5fyXazG8— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
Jarrett Patterson, OL, Round 6, No. 201 overall, Houston Texans
Patterson was an anchor on the line for the Irish for four years, earning All-American honors at center in 2021 and guard in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 1,688 pass-blocking snaps with the Irish and did not give up a single sack. His positional versatility made him attractive to the Texans even though they had taken center Juice Scruggs out of Penn State in the second round. The two-time captain will get a chance to stick in the league as a reserve lineman at first and can be more if he stays healthy, something he struggled to do at Notre Dame. He'll be blocking for former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, whom Houston took No. 2 overall Thursday.
NFL.com says: " Patterson’s short arms are mitigated by efficient, accurate hand strikes and an ability to stay connected to his run blocks. He might not shine individually, but he works effectively with teammates on double teams. He has good contact balance and rarely gets cheated with the firmness of his first contact."
Let’s go!!The 201st pick in the sixth round is in and the @HoustonTexans have selected Jarrett Patterson!#NFLDraft | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Ow9UYSIhG5— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) April 29, 2023
UDFA signings
OL Josh Lugg (Bears), DL Justin Ademilola (Packers), DL Chris Smith (Lions), S Brandon Joseph (Lions), DL Jayson Ademilola (Jaguars), K Blake Grupe (Saints)
Purdue
The Boilermakers had five players picked from coach Jeff Brohm's last team in West Lafayette, a group which won the Big Ten West division title and gave undefeated Michigan all it could handle for a half in the conference championship game. That draft haul is Purdue's largest since the nine-man class it put together in 2004 and the depth of this list of draftees explains the fervor with which new coach Ryan Walters has attacked transfer portal recruiting since taking over in December. A lot of talent is leaving Ross-Ade Stadium.
Charlie Jones, WR, Round 4, No. 131 overall, Cincinnati Bengals
Jones came to Purdue from Iowa for his final season of eligibility with the express purpose of proving he could be a go-to target in a pass-heavy offense. Under Brohm, he showed NFL scouts everything they needed to see and then some, setting a Boilermaker record for single-season receiving yards with 1,361 and hauling in 110 passes, third in program history, on his way to All-American honors. That was enough to get him picked early on Day 3 by the Bengals, who are pretty set at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, but will give Jones have a chance to carve out a role as a special-teamer (he was the Big Ten's Return Specialist of the Year with Iowa in 2021 and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and possession option for star quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL.com says: "He can play zone-beater all day long and has the route savvy to keep improving his short-area separation. Jones is unlikely to work the deepest portions of the field but might find work in a possession-based passing game as a Day 3 draft pick."
Charlie Jones reaction to being a Bengal 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/xQ3YrczEeE— DJ Reader enthusiast (@UnoHommy) April 29, 2023
LOVE LOVE LOVE THE CHARLIE JONES PICK!That man is going to THRIVE in the slot with Joe Burrow!Great, great, great route runner with awesome speed. pic.twitter.com/7rT8zqfGPN— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 29, 2023
Aidan O'Connell, QB, Round 4, No. 135 overall, Las Vegas Raiders
Four picks after Jones, his quarterback became the first Purdue signal-caller selected in the draft since Curtis Painter went in the sixth round to the Colts in 2009. O'Connell, whom the Raiders traded up to get, is one of the more prolific quarterbacks in program history, ranking in the top six among Boilermakers in touchdown passes and passing yards and No. 1 in career completion percentage (66.7%). He will get a chance to prove himself in Vegas, which has no long-term solution at the position. Garoppolo's signing was a stop-gap measure following Derek Carr's departure and 37-year-old Brian Hoyer is also on the roster. O'Connell could play his way into backup duties with a good offseason. Not bad for a former walk-on.
NFL.com says: "He had to carry a heavy percentage of the offense on his back at Purdue and could benefit from an offense that allows him to manage games. O’Connell has backup potential and his upside is slightly above average."
Accuracy. 🎯@BoilerFootball's QB Aidan O'Connell is coming to the Silver and Black! pic.twitter.com/t2kb1Pu60l— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 29, 2023
Payne Durham, TE, Round 5, No. 171 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Durham was the third cog in Purdue's explosive 2022 passing attack to get taken, becoming the second straight TE1 out of West Lafayette to get drafted following Brycen Hopkins' selection by the Rams in 2020 (Garrett Miller could make it three in a row if he returns to full strength this year after missing all of 2022 with a knee injury suffered in fall camp). Hopkins was also a mid-round selection and has carved out a role for himself with the Rams, with whom he won Super Bowl 56, contributing four catches for 47 yards in the championship-winning victory over the Bengals.
Durham could follow a similar trajectory in the league, though Tampa Bay is much further from a championship than the Rams were. He'll have to compete with 2022 picks Cade Otton (fourth round) and Ko Kieft (sixth round), both of whom showed promise in limited time last season. QB Baker Mayfield is around to replace the retired Tom Brady.
NFL.com says: "Durham possesses the measurables of a Y tight end, with the ability to compete as a blocker both in-line and on the move. ... He’s been fairly involved in the Purdue passing game and has a chance to make a team as a run-blocking tight end with the potential to make tough catches."
Payne in pewter 💯 The @Buccaneers take Payne Durham (@pdurham22) off the board in Round 5.Watch the TE's 5️⃣ favorite @BoilerFootball plays, ranked 5-1, below. #NFLDraft x #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/OmQQTVJRBy— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) April 29, 2023
Cory Trice, CB, Round 7, No. 241 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trice will immediately have to compete with a former Big Ten rival, Penn State product Joey Porter Jr., whom the Steelers selected in the first round. The Purdue graduate earned his way into getting drafted with an excellent senior campaign in which he broke up 10 passes, picked off two and demonstrated a very Steelers-like physicality in press coverage.
Trice was projected to be drafted earlier by some, but he fell because of injury concerns (he only played two games in 2021 due to knee and ankle issues). ESPN's Matt Miller called him a top 100 prospect and possibly the "steal of the seventh round."
NFL.com anonymous source says: "He’s getting slept on. He can’t play in certain coverages, but that guy is a monster in press."
Cory Trice from Purdue has the potential to be this year's Tariq Woolen. Super athlete, length, and very fluid for a big guy pic.twitter.com/BeWQ8qACMK— Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 26, 2023
Jalen Graham, LB, Round 7, Pick 255, San Francisco 49ers
Graham has an uphill road to getting on the field on defensive snaps with the 49ers, who also drafted a linebacker in the sixth round (Dee Winters out of TCU) and had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL last season. He'll have a chance to stick on special teams and his versatility as a former strong safety could help against some of the athletic, pass-catching tight ends who are populating rosters across the league.
NFL.com says: "Energy-driven hybrid player who will need to make a full-time conversion to a 4-3 linebacker role. Graham plays faster than he’s likely to test thanks to his football instincts and desire to get to where the ball is going. He needs to get a little bigger and improve his technique when fitting the run, but he’s very willing to take on blocks and play with the aggression needed for the position. He’s limited in man coverage, but he’s an instinctive ballhawk when dropping into zone"
#49ers newest LB Jalen Graham has had his eyes on the Niners for awhile 👀 pic.twitter.com/ih2YggmgRB— 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) April 29, 2023
81) Jalen Graham (@JalenGraham17), LB, @BoilerFootball "Graham lines up both at linebacker and as a strong safety for Purdue. He's impressive at every level of defense, both in coverage and against the run."Rankings 1-100 ⤵️https://t.co/3a0TGhqblupic.twitter.com/TCNWbJYF30— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 23, 2022
UDFA signings
CB Reese Taylor (Chiefs)
Indiana
The Hoosiers did not have anyone drafted this year, the first time the Hoosiers have come up empty since doing so in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013. Even Hoosiers transfer Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football who played four years with IU before moving on to Purdue for his final season, did not get picked. Linebacker Cam Jones was projected by many as a late-round selection, but went undrafted, a scenario which was made more likely by his missing the final seven games of IU's season with a foot injury.
UDFA signings
LB Cam Jones (Chiefs), CB Tiawan Mullen (Chargers), OL Luke Haggard (Buccaneers), CB Jaylin Williams (Vikings), S Devon Matthews (Broncos), RB Shaun Shivers (Seahawks), DL Demarcus Elliott (Chiefs)
Ball State
Nic Jones, CB, Round 7, No. 250 overall, Kansas City Chiefs
Jones became the first Cardinal to be drafted since tackle Danny Pinter went to the Colts in 2020 and the first Ball State defensive player to get picked since Jonathan Newsome also went to Indianapolis in 2014. He joins a strong cornerbacks room in Kansas City and might have to make the roster through special teams, but he's one of the youngest corners in the draft (he turned 21 in October) and will have a chance to develop with one of the most creative coaching staffs in the league. He broke out with the Cardinals last season, breaking up 12 passes and intercepting two.
NFL.com says: "Jones is a long cornerback with average speed but a natural feel for making plays on the football. ... Teams will appreciate his ability to challenge punts and kicks off the edge. Jones might find work as a backup in a press-heavy scheme."
Chiefs get one of my favorite prospects left in Ball State’s Nic Jones. Sleeper CB. Has awesome footwork and plays much bigger than he is; only 21. Showed up big against Tennessee: pic.twitter.com/1F9pAFiy9g— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023
UDFA signings
S Jaquan Amos (Ravens), CB Amechi Uzodinma (Chargers)
Local
Joe Tippmann, OL, Round 2, No. 43 overall, New York Jets
The former Bishop Dwenger star – he led the Saints to the Class 4A state title in 2018 before matriculating at Wisconsin – became the earliest draft pick from northeast Indiana since Jaylon Smith went No. 34 overall to the Cowboys in 2016. He'll be expected to come in and compete for a starting position immediately on a team which has Super Bowl ambitions and a newly-acquired future Hall of Famer at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. New York re-signed starting center Connor McGovern to a one-year contract, so Tippmann will either have to play guard this year or wait until at least 2024 to get on the field if he can't beat out the 30-year-old veteran.
Fort Wayne native and former Jets tackle Jason Fabini coached Tippmann in his junior high and high school years and recommended the Badger standout to his former team.
NFL.com says: "Tippmann is taller than your average center, but he can bend enough to neutralize at the point of attack. He’s a fluid move blocker who can make wide pulls, climbing cut-offs and adjustments to moving targets in space. He’s recognized for his football intelligence in the pivot and is an effective communicator. ... Tippmann’s size, strength, smarts and athleticism should help him become a starter in the NFL."
.@nyjets @JoeTippmann is a J E T. Plug and Play for next 10 years. The wall up front just got stronger #takeflight #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/qI4mHgcOzZ— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 29, 2023
Joe Tippmann shares the excitement he has to play with Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/YSsvoD3yW6— Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 29, 2023
Nobody:@JoeTippmann: "Oh, hell yeah!" pic.twitter.com/scXxfOfIBd— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 29, 2023
UDFA signings
Mac Hippenhammer (Snider, Miami Ohio, Bengals) – Hippenhammer was a two-time All-MAC selection with the Redhawks after transferring from Penn State, catching 54 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He'll compete with Purdue's Jones for a spot on the roster and could make a name for himself on special teams with his outstanding athleticism.
Pro Football Network says: "Very quick, displays proper eye/hand coordination, and consistently extends to snatch the ball out of the air. Tracks the deep pass, gets vertical, and fights to come away with the reception. Extends and exposes himself to the big hit in order to make the catch. Plays tough football. Gives effort running after the catch."
The #Bengals are bringing some MACtion to rookie minicamp with Miami (OH) WR Mac Hippenhammer!Hippenhammer was also in attendance earlier this month at the Bengals local day.pic.twitter.com/YIYz09lZb4— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 29, 2023