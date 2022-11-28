INDIANAPOLIS – Kenny Pickett pulled through in the fourth quarter showing poise and making big throws to help the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indinapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It was the Steelers’ eighth straight win over Indianapolis.
Pickett outplayed his 37-year-old counterpart, Matt Ryan, who struggled – especially early – against a Steelers defense that did just enough.
Ryan got better as the game went on, even picking apart the Steelers secondary at times in the second half, but he threw an early interception to James Pierre that put his offense in a hole and star running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled a hand-off just short of the goal line that defensive end Chris Wormley fell on to cost the Colts precious points.
The Steelers still managed to lose the lead at 17-16 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter, though that just set the stage for Pickett to have what could turn out to be his coming-of-age drive on the ensuing possession.
He finished with 174 yards on 20-of-28 passing, adding 34 yards rushing on five carries.
It was the Colts’ first appearance on Monday Night Football since Sept. 21, 2015. From 2011-20, the Colts (4-7-1) played a league-low nine times in prime time at Lucas Oil Stadium.
They hosted no night games from Dec. 14, 2017, until last season when they got a scheduled Thursday contest in early November against the New York Jets and a flexed Saturday night date in mid-December against New England.
“You’re the only game on TV at that time, right? So go out there play your best, play as a team, and it’s always the most fun when you win those games,” longtime Colts center Ryan Kelly said heading into the game.
It had been so long since Indianapolis had a home Monday night game that no players on the active roster were around for the Week 2 matchup against the Jets in 2015 and only five players were even in the league – Ryan and his backup, Nick Foles, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and safety Rodney McLeod II.
The Steelers (4-7), on the other hand, have been a featured prime-time fixture for decades. They had the third-highest winning percentage (.671) in Monday night history and matched San Francisco for most Monday night wins (53) in league history.
After opening the season with the first tie since the franchise moved to Indianapolis and making a midseason coaching change for the first time in Irsay’s 25-year tenure as owner, the Colts were out to prove that one of the season’s most unwatchable games in their previous prime-time game – a 12-9 overtime victory at Denver that featured no touchdowns – was an aberration.
“It’s always fun Monday night,” Ryan said. “Now there’s Thursday night and Sunday night, but when I was growing up, Monday night was it.”