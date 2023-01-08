INDIANAPOLIS – Really?
Can’t be. Can’t happen. No horror story has an ending like this. So perfect, so fitting, so . . . 2022 Coltish.
The long nightmare for the Indianapolis Colts concluded Sunday with a victory. Or was it a loss? Was anyone paying attention closely enough to know which? There was lots of blue in the Lucas Oil Stadium stands, but much if it was blue empty seats. The place was maybe 75 percent full, and far less at the end, here to see two teams with 24 defeats between them.
Oh yeah, you were asking who won. Well, the Houston Texans did, with a touchdown pass on 4th-and-20 in the final seconds that went through the hands of Indianapolis safety Rodney Thomas II like a field goal sailing through the uprights. Then a two-point PAT. It made for a 32-31 final punch in the gut that spoke volumes of what the past four months have been about. Oh, and there was also the first time the Colts touched the ball Sunday: Dallis Flowers tried to return a kickoff but fumbled, because the ball was knocked out of his arm by . . . teammate Cameron McGrone.
“Really kind of the story of our season, right?” Jeff Saturday would say afterward, his stint as interim coach turning have turned into something like a two-month root canal, with Sunday a seventh straight loss.
He’s been around the game a long time. Had he ever seen an ending quite like this? So incredibly goofy, yet flawlessly symbolic. “I’ve never seen a lot of what I’ve seen in the past eight weeks. Baptism by fire, however you want to frame it.”
You want pain, you should have seen the look on Thomas’ face in the locker room. “I didn’t make the play and I need to make the play and I need to be better.”
OK, enough about Sunday, except to mention that if Hollywood had endings this perfect, the cineplexes would be packed like the old days.
So now what?
A rebuilding, a reboot, a renaissance. A resomething. There are draft picks to study, trades to ponder, free agents to consider, maybe heads to roll. The Colts have to figure out who will coach and who will play quarterback and in football, that’s pretty much starting at the bottom.
Plus, there is so much bad karma to change, after a season of truly remarkable numbers of futility. Catastrophe just became part of the atmosphere.
So maybe the sight of an accomplished safety mistiming his leap for a game-ending interception – actually, all Thomas needed to do was slap the pass down – or one Colt knocking the ball loose from another Sunday were not unbelievable.
Maybe going a five-game stretch when they were outscored 80-0 after the third quarter was not unbelievable.
Maybe blowing a 33-0 lead against one team and giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter against another was not unbelievable.
Maybe, in 12 months, going from top of the NFL pile in turnover margin with plus-14 to the bottom with minus-13, or finishing the season with nine more fumbles than touchdowns were not unbelievable.
You know what was unbelievable? September 25.
Indianapolis 20, Kansas City 17. Try to explain how a 4-12-1 team beat the No. 1 seed in the AFC. How the Houston Texans scored 31 points against the Colts, and the Dallas Cowboys scored 54, and the Minnesota Vikings scored 39 after halftime, but Patrick Mahomes put up only 17.
As the lights went out Sunday night Lucas Oil Stadium here was the state of things.
Since Peyton Manning left the lineup, the Colts are 96-97-1.
They have won one playoff game in eight seasons.
They lost five consecutive home games this season and are 6-11 in Lucas Oil Stadium the past two years.
Come September, they will almost certainly send out their seventh different opening day starting quarterback in seven years. Sunday’s starter, Sam Ehlinger, was a sophomore in a Texas high school the last time they won the AFC South. Every other franchise has won it at least twice since then.
Now begins the slow and rocky and uncertain road to somewhere better, and Jeff Saturday very likely won’t be the coach doing it. As the 2022 season was bagged and readied to be tossed in the dustbin of history, it was natural to feel some sympathy for the guy who was made the engineer halfway through a train wreck. His team played hard Sunday. That counts, too.
“I can assure you losing as a coach is much more painful than losing as a player in my experience,” he said, dismissing any discussion of his prospects for the job.
“I have given zero thought to any of that, I told those guys when I walked in the locker room the first time and it has not changed, (my goal) was to serve them the best I could.”
And if one day someone asks him what it was like, coaching these 2022 Colts, all he need to do is put on the tape of the last minute Sunday. They’ll understand.