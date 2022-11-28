CLEVELAND – Jacoby Brissett wasn’t seeking sympathy and he didn’t want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he’s not leaving.
The Browns gave him one anyway.
Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns next week from his 11-game suspension.
Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady, his former teammate in New England.
“I mean this in no disrespect,” Brissett said when asked how he felt after the comeback win. “But in the words of Tom Brady, that was (expletive) awesome. That was (expletive) awesome.”
Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win.
Brady threw two touchdown passes but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT for the Bucs (5-6).
JAGUARS 28, RAVENS 27: At Jacksonville, Florida, Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and Jacksonville (4-7) held on to beat Baltimore (7-4) when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt.
Lamar Jackson put the Ravens up 27-20 with 2:02 to play and left the Jaguars needing a 75-yard drive (with no timeouts) against one of the league’s stingiest defenses.
COMMANDERS 19, FALCONS 13: At Landover, Maryland, Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help Washington to its fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback.
Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left to help the Commanders improve to 7-5, Washington’s best record through 12 games since 2008.
The Falcons (5-7) lost for the third time in four games.
CHIEFS 26: RAMS 10: At Kansas City, Missouri, Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and Kansas City slogged its way over beat-up L.A.
Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight game, and he ran his streak with a TD pass to 16, but the Chiefs (9-2) also squandered plenty of scoring opportunities. Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker was called upon to kick four chip-shot field goals when drives stalled.
The Rams (3-8) have lost five straight for the first time under Sean McVay.
RAIDERS 40, SEAHAWKS 34, OT: Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown to finish with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and Las Vegas (4-7) won in overtime for the second straight week.
Jacobs had two scores, had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in the Super Bowl era. The Raiders’ 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks (6-5), who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.
CHARGERS 25, CARDINALS 24: At Glendale, Arizona, Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion as Los Angeles (6-5) snapped a two-game skid.
Arizona (4-8) has lost four of five, leaving it with almost no shot at making the playoff field.