PITTSBURGH – J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 Sunday.
Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown.
Baltimore (9-4) ended a four-game losing streak to the Steelers (5-8), who also lost their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, to concussion protocol.
Backup Mitch Trubisky threw three interceptions.
COWBOYS 27, TEXANS 23: At Arlington, Texas, Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and Dallas avoided a major upset by hapless Houston.
Houston (1-11-1) appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott’s interception inside the Dallas 10 with 5:37 to go and the Texans leading by three. The Cowboys (10-3) stiffened, stuffing backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth-down run to give Prescott another shot starting just outside his own goal line.
EAGLES 48, GIANTS 22: At East Rutherford, New Jersey, Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as NFL-best Philadelphia (12-1) punched its ticket to the playoffs by beating fading New York, which suffered its worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. The Giants (7-5-1) have one win in their last six (1-4-1) .
BILLS 20, JETS 12: At Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and Buffalo persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and its AFC East rival.
The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) won their fourth straight. The Jets (7-6) have lost four of six.
49ERS 35, BUCCANEERS 7: At Santa Clara, California, Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start and San Francisco’s vaunted defense spoiled Tom Brady’s Bay Area homecoming.
A week after losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Niners (9-4) lost star receiver Deebo Samuel to an ankle injury that forced him to be taken off the field in tears on a cart.
That was about the only thing that didn’t go right for the 49ers, who thoroughly dominated Brady and the Bucs (6-7) to win their sixth straight.