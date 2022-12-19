JACKSONVILLE – Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.
Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s NFL-record 20-game skid against NFC teams.
The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak and failed to secure a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, gained ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.
Jacksonville won the toss in overtime and had a chance to win it with Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. But the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win after squandering a 27-10 lead.
CHIEFS 30, TEXANS 24, OT: At Houston, Jerick McKinnon dashed untouched for a 26-yard touchdown in overtime and Kansas City beat Houston to clinch its seventh straight AFC West title.
The Chiefs (11-3) got the ball first in overtime but had to punt after Patrick Mahomes was sacked. Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on a scramble on Houston’s first play, and it was recovered by Kansas City’s Willie Gay on the Texans 26.
Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as Kansas City overcame two turnovers and a season-high 102 penalty yards to win for the seventh time in eight games.
STEELERS 24, PANTHERS 16: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as Pittsburgh dealt a major blow to Carolina’s playoff hopes.
Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh (6-8), which has won three of its last four.
The Panthers (5-9) needed four wins in four games to win the unimpressive NFC South.
RAIDERS 30, PATRIOTS 24: At Las Vegas, defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown on the final play.
With the game tied at 24, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones, who had open field in front of him.
Las Vegas (6-8) scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds and seriously damaged the playoff hopes for New England (7-7).