KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills’ quarterback was masterful again Sunday. This time, it was in a winning effort.
Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left, and the Bills held on for a 24-20 victory to exact a measure of revenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) won in the same place their season had ended the past two seasons.
The Chiefs (4-2) got the ball back after Knox’s touchdown with plenty of time left. But after Mahomes misfired on first down, Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson jumped his pass to Skyy Moore and picked him off with 51 seconds left.
RAMS 24, PANTHERS 10: At Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford passed for 253 yards, and Darrell Henderson and receiver Ben Skowronek rushed for touchdowns in the second half, and Los Angeles (3-3) ended a two-game skid.
The Rams took the lead late in the third when Skowronek, the Homestead product, took a handoff on a sweep and scored his first NFL touchdown.
BENGALS 30, SAINTS 26: At New Orleans, Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score as Cincinnati (3-3) rallied.
Two of Burrow’s touchdown tosses went to Ja’Marr Chase, the second a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left.
PATRIOTS 38, BROWNS 15: At Cleveland, rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, and Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory.
Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago – the franchise with which Halas won all his games.
STEELERS 20, BUCCANEERS 18: At Pittsburgh, Mitch Trubisky came on for a concussed Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh’s defense made it stand up. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.
JETS 27, PACKERS 10: At Green Bay, Wisconsin, Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and New York (4-2) sacked Aaron Rodgers four times to win its fourth straight for its best six-game start since 2015. Green Bay (3-3) lost consecutive regular-season games in the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019.