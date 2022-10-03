BALTIMORE — Josh Allen and the Bills can deal with nasty weather — that’s part of the job when you play in Buffalo.
On a rainy afternoon in Baltimore, they pulled off their biggest comeback in over a decade.
“Those are games that you love winning,” Allen said. “It’s a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning on the last play of the game is always fun.”
Buffalo’s defense forced a big fourth-down turnover, Allen drove the Bills down the field and Tyler Bass made a 21-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Buffalo trailed 20-3 late in the second quarter. It was the largest comeback win for the Bills since they erased a 21-point deficit to beat New England in 2011.
With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.
Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining – a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.
“Hindsight, you take the points,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “But you look at it analytically, you’ll understand why we did it.”
JETS 24, STEELERS 20: In Pittsburgh, Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and New York spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a victory.
The Jets won in Pittsburgh for the second time in franchise history after Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays for the winning score. Wilson finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut. He also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown.
SEAHAWKS 48, LIONS 45: In Detroit, Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and Seattle held off Detroit.
The Seahawks were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance and Detroit’s unorganized defense on Rashaad Penny’s 36-yard touchdown run that converted a third-and-16 and made it 38-23. Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards with two touchdowns.
EAGLES 29, JAGUARS 21: In Philadelphia, Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and Philadelphia beat Jacksonville.
The Eagles spoiled the return of former coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia. The Eagles are 4-0 and the lone undefeated team in the NFL. The Jaguars fell to 2-2.
RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 23: In Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and Las Vegas beat Denver for its first win this season.
Watt plays after heart issue
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week. He still played Sunday in a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”