TAMPA, Fla. – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
“It’s Week 3. It feels good for sure. There could be some tiebreakers and stuff down the line when you beat a team like this,” Rodgers said. “I have a ton of respect for (Brady). He’s been a trailblazer at the position for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a lot of fun competing against Tom over the years and it’s always nice to come out on top.”
For the second straight week, the Bucs (2-1) were held without a touchdown into the fourth quarter. Brady got them into the end zone on a 1-yard pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds remaining.
VIKINGS 28, LIONS 24: In Minneapolis, Detroit coach Dan Campbell made the cautious call to try a 54-yard field goal with Detroit leading by three and Minnesota out of timeouts with 1:10 left and quickly regretted it.
Austin Seibert pushed the kick wide right. The Vikings then used a pair of 28-yard completions from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to complete their comeback. The Lions went for it six times on fourth down – the most in the NFL this year.
BENGALS 27, JETS 12: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and defending AFC champion Cincinnati got its first victory. Burrow finished 23 of 36 for 275 yards with TD throws to Samaje Perine, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase.
DOLPHINS 21, BILLS 19: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Miami’s Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and Buffalo at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety to beat the Bills.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0. Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.