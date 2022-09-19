GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory on Monday night.
Green Bay (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears (1-1) for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers won 10 straight from 1994-98. They have two other seven-game win streaks, from 1928-30 and 2000-03.
The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt.
Green Bay vowed to get Jones the ball more often and he came through, gaining 8.8 yards per carry and leading the Packers’ 203-yard rushing attack. Rodgers was 19 of 25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Chicago’s David Montgomery rushed for 122 yards. Justin Fields had a touchdown run and was 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception.
DOLPHINS 42, RAVENS 38: In Baltimore, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter as Miami rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Baltimore.
Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.
PATRIOTS 17, STEELERS 14: In Pittsburgh, Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and New England edged Pittsburgh.
Mitch Trubisky passed for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh.
LIONS 36, COMMANDERS 27: In Detroit, Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown to lift Detroit past Washington.
Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead 22-0 at halftime and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to halt a rally by the Commanders. Carson Wentz pulled Washington within seven with a 15-yard TD pass to Curtis Samuel and a 20-yarder to Logan Thomas.
CARDINALS 29, RAIDERS 23: In Las Vegas, Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime and Arizona rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before defeating Las Vegas.
Murphy’s score capped a furious late rally started by Kyler Murray, who ran for a touchdown as time expired and then threw a 2-point conversion pass to A.J. Green.
49ers’ QB Lance out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle in a 27-7 win over Seattle.
Lance took over the starting job this season after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take him.