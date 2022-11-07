DETROIT – Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target.
Rodgers’ poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.
Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates,” he said. “I hope we just dig deep and find a way.”
The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008, when Rodgers was a first-year starter.
The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak, giving them a desperately needed win.
“I’m exhausted,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I want to go home, put my feet up and drink a beer.”
BENGALS 42, PANTHERS 21: At Cincinnati, Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as Cincinnati built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised.
Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards.
The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.
Snider product Jessie Bates had an interception for the Bengals.
JETS 20, BILLS 17: At East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning victory.
With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left. They reached the Bills’ 18 after eight straight running plays against a weary Buffalo defense, and after the drive stalled, the Jets settled for Zuerlein’s field goal.
Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win but couldn’t manage much against the Jets (6-3), who are a half-game back of AFC East-leading Buffalo (6-2).