MUNICH – Tom Brady has had his share of memorable football games.
He says Sunday at a raucous Allianz Arena is right up there.
“That was one of the great football experiences that I’ve ever had,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league.”
Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
The Seahawks (6-4) are still atop the NFC West.
“This feels like a real opportunity missed,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.
German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game.
Brady was 22 of 29 for 258 yards to add Germany to his list of international wins after victories in London (twice) and Mexico City with the New England Patriots. Brady had an interception, ending his streak of consecutive passes without one at 399, three attempts short of Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record set in 2018.
STEELERS 20, SAINTS 10: At Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and Pittsburgh pulled away from listless New Orleans.
Fueled by the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers (3-6) held the Saints to 186 yards to win for the second time in eight games. Pittsburgh sacked Andy Dalton twice and forced a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to thwart any hope of a late rally by the Saints (3-7).
Watt hadn’t played since tearing his left pectoral late in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh ran for a season-best 217 yards – including 99 by Najee Harris and 51 by Pickett – and didn’t turn it over for the third time this season.
The Saints committed six penalties that gave the Steelers first downs.
CARDINALS 27, RAMS 17: At Inglewood, California, 13-year veteran Colt McCoy was 26-of-37 passing for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and Arizona (4-6) hung on to beat Los Angeles (3-6), which lost for the fifth time in six games and possibly Cooper Kupp to a serious ankle injury.
Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury. McCoy threw a TD pass to A.J. Green and hit DeAndre Hopkins for 98 yards on 10 catches, while Los Angeles’ John Wolford passed for 212 yards.
Purdue product Rondale Moore had nine catches for 94 yards, including a jaw-dropping grab on a long pass on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter to set up Arizona’s clinching TD.