PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch – of the first half – and the Eagles’ star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
Brown then pointed at each fallen Steeler and mocked them as the Philly crowd roared – and he was hit with a taunting penalty.
Well worth the 15 yards for a little fun.
“I just said, ‘One, two, it’s not enough,’ ” Brown said with a laugh.
Three TDs were pretty good for Brown. So was taking the Eagles to seven, as in 7-0 and the lone undefeated team in the NFL.
Hurts threw three touchdown passes to Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh 35-13 on Sunday.
Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and helped the Eagles win their first seven games for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2004.
Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers (2-6) and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.
DOLPHINS 31, LIONS 27: At Detroit, Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter to cap Miami’s rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit to beat Detroit.
The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.
Detroit scored on all five of its possessions in the first half to lead 27-17 after scoring a total of six points in its previous two games.
Tagovailoa was 29 of 36 for 382 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Jaylen Waddle, who had eight catches for 106 yards. Tyreek Hill had 12 receptions for 188 yards for the Dolphins.
Hill and Waddle have 1,688 yards receiving combined, setting a Super Bowl-era record for two teammates through the first eight games of a season.
Detroit’s Jared Goff was 27 of 37 for 321 yards with a touchdown.
49ERS 31, RAMS 14: At Inglewood, California, Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and San Francisco extended its regular-season mastery over the Los Angeles to four full years.
McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.
Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points to finish its eighth consecutive regular-season victory over its NFC West rivals.
Matthew Stafford passed for 187 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown since 2016 for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams (3-4), who are under .500 for the third time – all this season – in coach Sean McVay’s career.
SEAHAWKS 27, GIANTS 13: At Seattle, Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left and Seattle won its third straight.
The only matchup of teams with winning records in the NFL this week was a slugfest until the fourth quarter, when Lockett made up for two big mistakes earlier in the game and Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III finally broke free, helping the surprising Seahawks (5-3) stay atop the NFC West.
New York (6-2) saw its four-game win streak snapped entering its bye week and lost ground to undefeated Philadelphia in the NFC East – largely because the Seahawks corralled Saquon Barkley, who was held to a season-low 53 yards on 20 carries and had three catches for 9 yards.
PATRIOTS 22, JETS 17: At East Rutherford, New Jersey, Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and New England beat New York for the 13th straight time.
Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson, Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team and New England (4-4) slowed the surprising Jets (5-3), who had won four in a row.
Belichick got his 325th win, including playoffs, and now trails only Don Shula (347).
Mac Jones, who was benched in Monday night’s loss to Chicago rookie Bailey Zappe, finished 24 of 35 for 194 yards with a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception.