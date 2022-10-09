NEW ORLEANS – Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter, and threw for another score, and the New Orleans Saints snapped a three-game skid with a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Hill, a versatile player who this season is listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.
Alvin Kamara returned from his rib injury and contributed 194 yards from scrimmage for New Orleans (2-3), with 103 yards rushing and 91 receiving.
Andy Dalton, starting his second straight game in place of the injured Jameis Winston, completed 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with one TD pass and one interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught Dalton’s lone scoring pass early in the third quarter, but Olave’s head was slammed into the end zone turf on the play and he did not return.
The game was marked by big plays and dramatic swings of momentum. There were six lead changes, five touchdowns that spanned 35 or more yards and even two 56-yard field goals – one for each team.
Geno Smith passed for 268 yards and three scores for Seattle (2-3), hitting D.K. Metcalf for a 50-yard TD and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards.
BILLS 24, STEELERS 3: At Orchard Park, New York, Josh Allen picked apart an injury-depleted Pittsburgh secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone, including two deep shots to Gabe Davis.
After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills up 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.
Allen’s 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020.
Pulled in favor of Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, Allen finished 20 of 31 for 424 yards for Buffalo (4-1). For the Steelers (1-4), rookie Kenny Pickett was 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception.
PATRIOTS 29, LIONS 0: At Foxborough, Massachusetts, Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start – he was 17 of 21 for 188 yards – and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards for the New England (2-3).
For Detroit (1-4), which was leading the league in scoring at 35 points per game, Jared Goff was 19 of 35 for 229 yards with an interception and a fumble.
Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith was carted off the field after a collision early in the first quarter. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.
TITANS 21, COMMANDERS 17: At Landover, Maryland, Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, and Tennessee (3-2) made a last-minute goal-line stand.
David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with six seconds left – the second time in three games Tennessee’s defense has preserved a victory.
For Washington (1-4), Wentz was 25 of 38 for 359 yards with two TD passes to Dyami Brown.