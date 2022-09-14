JACKSON, Miss. – Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.
Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group to Favre and spent on a new volleyball facility at a university both attended.
The texts from 2017 show Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the Mississippi Community Education Center. The messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant.
The texts showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Mississippi Department of Human Services through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre’s daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.
According to court documents, Favre texted New on Aug. 3, 2017: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”
New’s response: “No, we never have had that information publicized. ... Let’s see what happens on Monday with the conversation with some of the folks at Southern.”
The next day, New texted Favre: “Wow, just got off the phone with Phil Bryant! He is on board with us! We will get this done!”