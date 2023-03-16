The Colts have a quarterback. Maybe not their quarterback of the future, but one to help mentor a rookie that may come at the NFL Draft in April.
The NFL Network was the first to report Thursday the Colts have agreed to terms with Gardner Minshew on a one-year, $3.5 million, fully guaranteed contract. Minshew can earn up to $5.5 million with incentives.
Colts rookie coach Shane Steichen worked with Minshew during their two years together with the Eagles.
Indianapolis released veteran QB Matt Ryan on Wednesday. Veteran Nick Foles, Minshew’s former teammate, and third-year QB Sam Ehlinger are still on the roster.
Minshew, threw for 663 yards and three touchdowns last season. He could be a backup or compete to be the starter if the Colts select a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick.
Giants sign ex-Colts receiverThe Giants have reached agreements to retain wide receiver Darius Slayton and linebacker Jihad Ward, while agreeing to terms with Colts receiver Parris Campbell. A second-round pick by Indianapolis in 2019, the oft-injured Campbell had a career year last season, catching 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns. The former Ohio State product played all 17 games.
Browns beef up ‘D’
Browns general manager Andrew Berry added two more defensive pieces, agreeing to contract terms with free agent tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst on one-year deals. The Browns also have added pass rushing end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.
No charges for Mixon
Bengals running back Joe Mixon was armed with a legal weapon when a teenage boy was shot near the player’s home earlier this month but he did not fire the gun or do anything illegal, authorities said as they announced the indictments of Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend. Lamonte Brewer, whom authorities have identified as the shooter, remained at large Thursday, while Shalonda Mixon was apprehended Thursday.
Brewer fired several shots and is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and two weapons counts. Shalonda Mixon is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
Mixon will not face charges.
Extra points
The 49ers signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year contract and re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal. ... The Seahawks agreed to terms with guard/center Evan Brown on a one-year contract. ... The Patriots added signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. ... The Steelers welcomed a free agent class consisting of linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and guard Nate Herbig, and brought back defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee. Pittsburgh did release inside linebacker Myles Jack. ... The Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract with running back Alexander Mattison. ... Running back Jamaal Williams and the Saints agreed on a $12 million, three-year contract. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while running for a career-best 1,066 yards with the Lions last season. ... Running back Miles Sanders, coming off his best season with the NFC champion Eagles in which he ran for a career-high 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns, is heading to the Carolina Panthers, who also added former Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on a three-year deal. ... Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. agreed on a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Bengals.