CINCINNATI – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.
The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed.
Joe Burrow threw for 287 yard and a pair of touchdowns and Joe Mixon had one on the ground for Cincinnati (2-2). Teddy Bridgewater relieved Tagovailoa and threw for 193 yards and one score, but also threw an interception for Miami (3-1).
Garrett back, but not practicing
Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road.
The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. He has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the three-time Pro Bowler for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Bucs will face Chiefs in Tampa
Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. Thursday, the teams announced the game will be played in the Bucs’ home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm.
Extra points
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he’ll be able to play against the Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again in practice. ...Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was absent for a second consecutive practice, putting his status in question.