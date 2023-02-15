TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday to be their next head coach.
Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired last month after going 4-13 in his fourth season. Gannon becomes Arizona’s fourth coach in seven years and the second Eagles coordinator to become a head coach after Shane Steichen was hired by Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that propelled the Eagles to the Super Bowl, which they lost to Kansas City 38-35 Sunday at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.
The Eagles had the NFL’s No. 2 defense this season and led the NFL with 70 sacks – 15 more than any other team.
Raiders release longtime QB Carr
Quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on as the club evaluates its future at the position.
The move was expected after Carr was benched with two games remaining last season because the Raiders would have owed him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years if he remained on the roster beyond Tuesday.
Las Vegas tried to work out a trade with the New Orleans Saints but Carr exercised his no-trade clause because he didn’t want to take a pay reduction, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Now Carr, 31, will see what he’s worth on the open market with the Panthers, Colts, Jets, Buccaneers and Commanders as possible fits.
Over nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr became the team’s career leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdown passes (217).
Other coaching moves
The Ravens hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator. Monken arrives after three seasons in the same role at Georgia, which last month won its second consecutive national championship. The Bulldogs scored 41.1 points per game, fifth in the country. Monken, 57, has NFL experience after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Browns in 2019 and the Buccaneers for three seasons before that. He replaces Greg Roman. ... The Panthers added even more experience to new coach Frank Reich’s staff, hiring Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant. The 68-year-old Caldwell coached the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. His hire comes just days after the Panthers added 72-year-old Dom Capers, a former head coach with Carolina and the Texans, to their staff as a defensive assistant. Caldwell and Reich have worked together before under Tony Dungy in Indianapolis in 2006.