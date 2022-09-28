ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Detroit Lions have been dealing with injury issues all season and it’s not getting any better. Not working out for the Lions in practice Wednesday were running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Chris Board, defensive lineman John Cominsky, cornerback Bobby Price and kicker Austin Seibert.
The Lions (1-2) face the Seahawks on Sunday.
Swift seems unlikely to play. The dual-threat running back, who is second on the team in yards from scrimmage, is battling an ankle sprain suffered in the season opener and a shoulder injury he picked up Sunday against the Vikings. The latter is threatening to keep him out through the team’s bye a couple of weeks down the road.
At receiver, coach Dan Campbell acknowledged he was feeling more certain about Reynolds being ready to suit up against the Seahawks than St. Brown, the team’s leading receiver. St. Brown suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings; he returned to that game after getting a tape job, but managed just one reception the rest of the way.
Along the offense line, Jackson has missed the past two games because of a finger injury, while Ragnow returned to the lineup after sitting out Week 2 because of turf toe, which is expected to linger throughout the year.
Chargers put star pass-rusher on IR
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on injured reserve with a torn groin. He suffered the injury Sunday against Jacksonville.
Bosa will undergo surgery and coach Brandon Staley said he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has two tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks in three games this year.
Extra points
If Hurricane Ian makes Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs impossible to play in Tampa, it would be moved to Minneapolis. The games was still scheduled for Raymond James Stadium as of Wednesday and a final decision could come as late as Friday. ... If Mac Jones can’t play Sunday for the Patriots’ visit to Green Bay, veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start in his place. Jones did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and Belichick also declined to confirm whether Jones’ injury was a high ankle sprain. ... Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, will make his season debut against the Steelers “if all goes well” this week during practice, coach Robert Saleh said. Wilson had knee surgery in mid-August.