INDIANAPOLIS – Ah, another home opener for the Indianapolis Colts. And let’s listen to some of the exciting sounds of the early season that were coming from around here last week.
Fire Frank Reich! Fire Chris Ballard! Bench Matt Ryan!
Never mind.
The NFL is like swaying cargo on a ship in rough seas. Karma leans one way, then the other. The Colts were in crisis, except now they’re not. Not until at least next Sunday, anyway.
“There’s no doubt our backs were against the wall,” Reich was saying Sunday after the Colts rallied past Kansas City 20-17. “This showed us we can be the team we want to be. We can be the team that we think coming into this season that we were going to be. We can be that team.”
It was too early to dismiss the Colts as a train wreck at 0-1-1, it’s too early to assume everything is fixed at 1-1-1. What Sunday proved was how quickly the mood and prospects can change. Nobody will be calling for any heads this week.
The operative phrase for any conclusions about an NFL team in September: Not. So. Fast.
Suddenly, the new quarterback who was feared to be washed up is now the steady leader who can direct a 16-play, 76-yard drive to a game-winning touchdown – the 43rd time Ryan has done that in his career but his first as a Colt, and not a moment too soon. This after being one of the dartboards for critics last week.
“That’s what I love about Matt, you cannot faze him,” Reich said. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones. As far as guys who are on to the next play, he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around.
“The guy is unflappable.”
Ryan talked of the steel within.
“Some of it has kind of always been there since I was young. Some of it was learned along the way, too,” he said. “There’s an internal confidence that’s there. I’ve just seen it too many times, where you just give yourself a chance and at the end you can find a way.
“There’s always time left on the clock and there’s a belief that I’m going to make the play.”
Suddenly, the coach who was shredded hither and yon came up with the right answers. Recent days could not have been pleasant for Reich if he was within a hundred miles of talk shows or newspaper columns. He would not claim vindication by one win.
“It’s all about the team. That’s really all we care about. That’s all I care about,” he said. “That's really all I care about.” And he added one more time in case someone wasn’t paying attention: “It’s all I care about.”
Suddenly, the rookie receivers were heard from. Tight end Jelani Woods had the first two NFL catches of his life, both for touchdowns, including the game-winner. How that’s for the stuff of dreams? “Being able to take advantage of the moment, I would say that’s the biggest thing for me,” he said. Alec Pierce had three catches, including a key one on the last drive. “You just don’t know until you’re in those situations if guys have no flinch. Both those guys showed that today,” Ryan said. “I really think they’re going to be good players in this league.”
Suddenly, the team that couldn’t kick straight brought up a prospect from the practice squad – Chase McLaughlin – to nail field goals from 43 and 51 yards.
Suddenly, the defense that leaked in Houston and Jacksonville was holding Patrick Mahomes and his offense to 17 points.
Suddenly, the flaws seem more manageable. And there are flaws. Ryan lost another fumble, giving him six turnovers in three games. The defense that had 33 takeaways last season has only two – not counting special teams – so far. The leader of that effort, Shaquille Leonard, is still in his civvies on game day, recovering from injury. The offense has produced only four touchdowns in three games, only one in the first three quarters. “There’s certainly a lot of self-belief in our locker room.” Ryan said. “But a lot for us to clean up, too.”
Suddenly, it was the other more renowned team making the self-destructive mistakes. Kansas City missed a field goal and extra point – the regular kicker was hurt – muffed a punt return and failed on a fake field goal. There was also the killer penalty that kept the Colts winning drive going, when defensive tackle Chris Jones said something so awful to Ryan, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called that turned 4th-and-14 into a first down. The officials would not report what Jones said. “Just abusive language,” referee Shawn Smith was quoted in a pool report. Nor would Ryan, who knew what was said but wouldn’t repeat it, right? “Yeah, pretty much.”
Whatever magic words Jones used, they probably weren’t much worse than Ryan would have heard from recent some Indy talk shows. But that was last week. This week, the Colts think about hosting Tennessee with a chance to get into first place in the AFC South. The world turns every Sunday in the NFL.
Mike Lopresti's columns appear periodically in The Journal Gazette.