Red Wings hold on to beat Blackhawks

DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Friday night.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, who have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.

Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game.

The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.

Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.

Bertuzzi scored 20 seconds into the game. Fabbri scored his 14th goal midway through the second period to put Detroit ahead 2-0.

Kane's one-timer cut Chicago's deficit to a goal.

The Blackhawks were unable to score on a power play midway through the third period.